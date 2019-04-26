Even if you missed your chance at 100,000 points on Marriott’s new luxury card, there’s still a week left to snag a similar offer on its sister card

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The introductory 100,000 point welcome bonus on Marriott Bonvoy’s premium credit card – the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant AmEx – may be over, but there are still a few more days to snag it on the mainstream card.

If you open the Bonvoy Boundless credit card – issued by Chase – before May 2, you can earn 100,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 in the first three months.

Even though it has a lower fee than the premium Brilliant card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card offers similarly valuable perks.

Here are some of the card’s benefits.

The Bonvoy Boundless earns 6x points per dollar at Marriott hotels

The Bonvoy Boundless earns 6x points per dollar spent at participating Marriott hotels, and 2x points per dollar spent on everything else. That’s the same as the premium Bonvoy Brilliant card, although that one also earns 3x points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with the airline.

source Chase

Every year, card members get a free anniversary night

The card also offers a free-night award each year on the card-member anniversary. That award can be used at any Marriott property that would normally cost up to 35,000 points per night.

While that award price cap rules out some top properties, there are still plenty of places where that award night can be used. The premium Bonvoy Brilliant card’s anniversary night can be applied to hotels that cost up to 50,000 points per night.

Just opening a Boundless Card gets automatic elite status

Just by having an open Boundless Card, you’ll automatically get Silver elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Silver doesn’t get you much, but it’s still something – you’ll get a 10% bonus on points earned, priority for late checkout, access to a dedicated customer service line, free Wi-Fi, and more. While it’s not a published benefit, you may also be given preferential rooms.

If you spend $35,000 on the card in a given year, you’ll earn Gold status instead. That gets you a 25% bonus on points earned, complimentary internet during stays, room upgrades based on availability, and a small gift of bonus points at check-in. You’ll also automatically get 15 nights’ worth of elite-qualifying credit each year, so you’ll have an easier time achieving Gold status- or higher – with your normal stays. The Brilliant Card from AmEx comes with Gold status by default.

Bottom line: It’s a good time to open a Marriott card

No matter which card is better for you – the mainstream Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase, or the premium Bonvoy Brilliant card from AmEx – now is a great time for Marriott loyalists to open a new card.

But remember: These 100,000-point offers are only available for a limited time, so make sure to get them before they’re gone!