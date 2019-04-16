The 100,000-point bonus for Marriott’s new luxury card is a no-brainer if you book at least a couple stays a year — but you only have until April 24 to get it

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source American Express

This is the last chance to earn a 100,000-point welcome bonus on the new Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.

The offer ends on Wednesday, April 24: If you apply before then, you’ll earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $5,000 in the first three months.

The card has a high annual fee, but the value of its benefits and rewards negate the fee – and then some.

Marriott’s small business credit card – the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card – is offering the same bonus, but it also ends on April 24.

In January, Marriott wrapped up a major rebranding of its loyalty program, combining it with the Starwood Preferred Guest program to create a single entity: Marriott Bonvoy.

Despite some bumps, there’s excellent value to be had from the program, and from its rewards credit cards.

As part of the rebrand, Marriott revamped its co-brand rewards credit cards, and launched introductory welcome bonuses on the new products – but only for a limited time.

There are two personal cards, but one of them – the Bonvoy Brilliant AmEx, which is the premium card – will lower its bonus after Wednesday, April 24.

Until April 24, new cardholders who open the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card, formerly called the SPG Luxury Card, can earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points when they spend $5,000 on the card in the first three months.

While the card has a high $450 annual fee, it’s easy to get much more value from it than you pay for that fee, especially if you stay at Marriott hotels semi-frequently.

Right off the bat, the card offers up to $300 each year in statement credits for purchases at participating Marriott hotels, which can apply to room charges. That effectively brings the fee down to just $150.

It also offers a free night award each year on your card-member anniversary, which can be redeemed at any hotel that costs 50,000 points per night or less. Depending on how you redeem the free night, when you consider it with the annual statement credits, that should completely negate the fee – and potentially turn a profit.

Plus, last month, Marriott and AmEx added an additional benefit to the card: an up-to-$100, on-property credit during any eligible stay at a Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis hotel or resort. Any time you stay for two or more nights at an eligible property, you’ll get up to a $100 credit on your bill for things like food, drinks, or spa services. Just make sure to select the “Luxury Credit Card Rate” when you search for hotels. It’s generally the same as the regular Marriott Bonvoy member-discount rates, but opts you in to receive the credit.

The card also offers complimentary Gold elite status, and comes with a Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership.

The card earns 6x points at participating Marriott hotels, 3x points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with the airline, and 2x points on everything else.

The non-premium Marriott credit card – the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, which is issued by Chase – is also offering a limited-time 100,000 point bonus after you spend $5,000 in the first three months, but that one doesn’t end until May 2.

Additionally, Marriott’s small business credit card – the Marriott Bonvoy Business AmEx – is offering 100,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months, but like the Bonvoy Brilliant, it ends on April 24.