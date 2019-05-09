This is the very last chance to earn 100,000 bonus Marriott points by opening a new credit card

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The 100,000 point sign-up bonus on Marriott’s mainstream credit card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, ends on May 16 (you have to spend $5,000 in the first three months to get the bonus).

It was originally supposed to end on May 2, but Marriott and Chase – which issues the card – extended the deadline by two weeks.

Marriott’s newest mainstream rewards credit card – the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless – has been offering a limited-time sign-up bonus of 100,000 points when you spend $5,000 in your first three months.

Originally, this increased bonus was slated to end May 2. However, Marriott and Chase – which issues the card – decided to extend it for two weeks. After May 16th, though, it’s gone, maybe for good. There’s no official word on what the new bonus will be, but we’d speculate it will be 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in three months – just like the premium Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.

Even though it has a lower annual fee than the Brilliant card which is firmly in the “premium” market at $450 per year, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card – which has a $95 annual fee – offers similarly valuable perks.

The Bonvoy Boundless earns 6x points per dollar at Marriott hotels

The Bonvoy Boundless earns 6x points per dollar spent at participating Marriott hotels, and 2x points per dollar spent on everything else. That’s the same as the premium Bonvoy Brilliant card, although that one also earns 3x points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with the airline.

Every year, card members get a free anniversary night

The card also offers a free-night award each year on the card-member anniversary. That award can be used at any Marriott property that would normally cost up to 35,000 points per night.

While that award price cap rules out some top properties, there are still plenty of places where that award night can be used. The premium Bonvoy Brilliant card’s anniversary night can be applied to hotels that cost up to 50,000 points per night.

Just opening a Boundless Card gets automatic elite status

Just by having an open Boundless Card, you’ll automatically get Silver elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Silver doesn’t get you much, but it’s still something – you’ll get a 10% bonus on points earned, priority for late checkout, access to a dedicated customer service line, free Wi-Fi, and more. While it’s not a published benefit, you may also be given preferential rooms.

If you spend $35,000 on the card in a given year, you’ll earn Gold status instead. That gets you a 25% bonus on points earned, complimentary internet during stays, room upgrades based on availability, and a small gift of bonus points at check-in. You’ll also automatically get 15 nights’ worth of elite-qualifying credit each year, so you’ll have an easier time achieving Gold status- or higher – with your normal stays. The Brilliant Card from AmEx comes with Gold status by default.

Bottom line: It’s a good time to open a Marriott card

No matter which card is better for you – the mainstream Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase, or the premium Bonvoy Brilliant card from AmEx – now is a great time for Marriott loyalists to open a new card.

But remember: These 100,000-point offers are only available for a limited time, so make sure to get them before they’re gone!