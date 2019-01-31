Big changes are coming to the Marriott and Starwood rewards programs and their credit cards — here’s what you need to know

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest are combining under one new loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy.

Marriott is overhauling its co-branded credit cards, which are issued by American Express and Chase, featuring new branding, card art, and in some cases, benefits. Some cards are also being closed to new applications, although anyone who already has those cards can keep them.

This also marks the last opportunity to get the Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express before it stops accepting new applications.

Read on for details about all of Marriott Bonvoy’s credit cards.

More than five months after Marriott brought its loyalty program and the Starwood Preferred Guest program under a common set of linked benefits, the hotel megabrand has announced the merger of the two brands into a signal entity. The new loyalty program, called Marriott Bonvoy, is being incrementally rolled out, although it’s live right away.

Initially after Marriott International acquired Starwood Hotels, the loyalty programs and hotel brands were kept separate, as the long process of absorbing Starwood Preferred Guests – a brand and program with a fiercely loyal customer base – proceeded in stages. In April 2018, Marriott announced that the two loyalty programs were being unified under common benefits and terms, and in August, that process began. Issues popped up immediately, and the merger has not been the seamless process that Marriott assured loyalists to expect. Then, in late November, Marriott announced a major data breach.

The Bonvoy moniker is certainly interesting, and has drawn strong reaction from guests and analysts. As Marriott continues to try and familiarize loyalists with the Bonvoy brand – despite sound mocking – the next stage is the revamping of its co-branded credit cards.

Before the merger, Chase issued Marriott’s co-branded rewards credit cards, while American Express issued Starwood Preferred Guest’s (or “SPG”). Even after the August consolidation of the two loyalty programs, both Chase and AmEx continued to issue cards under the separate brands.

Now, as Bonvoy takes over, both issuers will continue to offer credit cards under the rewards program, under the same brand. There’s precedent for this – until early last year, both American Express and Citi issued Hilton co-branded credit cards, until AmEx gained exclusivity.

The main delineation will be that American Express offers the Marriott Bonvoy small business and premium credit cards, while Chase issues the main consumer card.

Here are the details of what’s happening to each of the current Marriott and Starwood cards when Bonvoy takes over.

source American Express

The former favorite credit card of Starwood loyalists is being closed to new applicants next month, but for anyone who currently holds it or applies before the cut-off date, the card is getting a new look and name. The Marriott Bonvoy American Express® Card will offer the same benefits, and will feature a brand-new design created by the mural and studio artist Tony ‘Rubin’ Sjöman.

If you apply for the card before it’s discontinued on February 13, you can earn a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

If you already hold the card, starting on February 24, existing card members who had the card before these changes were first announced (January 23) will be able to earn up to 100,000 bonus Marriott points each year. When they register, they’ll get 25,000 points for every $25,000 they spend on the card each calendar year, up to 100,000 points. That’s a lot of money, so that bonus will have limited appeal, but for those who optimize it, the card’s earning rate on non-bonus purchases effectively rises to 3x points per dollar.

The newest – and last, it seems – of the Starwood cards is being renamed the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card.

It’s a mouthful, but the new name won’t affect any of the Luxury Card’s excellent benefits, like up to $300 in statement credits for purchases at Starwood and Marriott hotels each year, an annual free night award certificate, complimentary Marriott Gold elite status, and plenty more to make up for the $450 annual fee.

The card is also getting a new benefit: a new $100 credit for all eligible stays at St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton properties.

In addition to that, the Bonvoy Brilliant will feature a limited-time welcome offer of 100,000 points when you spend $5,000 in the first three months. That starts on February 13.

The card’s new design will start shipping in March, and will be a simple gray look made from stainless steel.

source American Express

The small business version of the Starwood card will be named the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card. The biggest change will be an increased annual fee of $125, up from $95, which may be offset for some people by a new ability to earn a free night’s stay after you spend $60,000 in a calendar year. That’s in addition to the annual free night the card already offers. There are no other major changes planned, aside from a refresh in a sophisticated blue-gray package.

The Bonvoy Business AmEx card will also offer a limited-time, 100,000 point welcome offer, starting on February 13, when you spend $5,000 within the first three months.

Chase’s version of the mainstream – that is, non-premium – Marriott card is sticking around, replacing the regular SPG card.

The card will be renamed the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, and will remain largely the same. However, it will offer a limited-time welcome bonus, starting on February 28, of 100,000 points when you spend $5,000 in the first three months.

Like the mainstream SPG AmEx card, the Marriott small business issued by Chase will be closed to applications on February 12, but will still be available to anyone who already has it. It will be rebranded to the Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Credit Card, and will continue to offer a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months until applications close.

Like the SPG business card from AmEx, the Bonvoy Premier Plus Business card will offer a second free night certificate after you spend $60,000 on the card in a calendar year. Unlike the AmEx version, though, the card’s annual fee won’t change from its current $99.

Dates

There’s a lot going on here, and the timing is a bit confusing, so here’s what you need to know: