As time runs out on Marriott’s 100,000-point credit-card offer, the hotel chain is preparing to announce a new way to use those points

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Marriott will allow Bonvoy members to use points for stays with its new home-sharing service. source Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

As Marriott prepares to end the last limited-time Bonvoy Rewards credit card sign-up bonus, it’s also preparing to announce a new way to use Bonvoy points.

Marriott is poised to announce a new Airbnb-style home-sharing service, and Bonvoy members can use their points to book stays.

This is the last chance to earn a 100,000-point sign-up bonus on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card (after spending $5,000 in three months). It ends on May 2.

In January, Marriott kicked off the final phase of its merger with Starwood Hotels, combining the two brands’ loyalty schemes into one rebranded program: Marriott Bonvoy.

While there have been some initial bumps, there have also been several lucrative promotions and limited-time sign-up bonus offers for the program’s rebranded rewards credit cards.

As the last of these offers prepares to end, Marriott is preparing to announce a new way that brand loyalists can use their points:

Marriott is getting ready to roll out an Airbnb-style home-sharing platform, and Bonvoy members will be able to earn and redeem points on stays.

While Hyatt has a partnership with Oasis home rentals that allows Oasis customers to earn and use World of Hyatt points, Marriott will run its own booking platform, allowing a seamless integration with Bonvoy.

That makes the last Bonvoy credit card offer – a limited-time, 100,000 point sign-up bonus on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card – even more potentially valuable. To earn that bonus, new cardholders must spend $5,000 in the first three months. The offer ends on May 2.

Pricing and redemption information is not yet available for vacation rentals, but 100,000 points will likely be enough for at least a few nights at a number of properties.