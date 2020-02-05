The Boston Marriott Newton offers comfortable rooms with river views, an indoor heated pool, and a great restaurant — all for cheaper than you’ll find in downtown Boston

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Boston Marriott Newton is a great pick for business and leisure travelers with perks ranging from an indoor pool to restaurant with solid comfort food. There’s also ample meeting and event space.

Rooms are spacious and comfortable, with river-inspired decor and – if you request them – river views.

I stayed in an entry-level King room with my husband and son, who slept in a crib provided by the hotel while visiting family for the holidays. This room type typically starts around $117 per night for Marriott Bonvoy members. We plan to make this hotel our go-to when visiting the area.

Going home for the holidays doesn’t always feel like a vacation. But when my husband, toddler son, and I set out to visit Boston-area relatives for Thanksgiving, we were determined to make the getaway feel like a respite from our everyday lives in Chicago.

So, we splurged a little. Instead of staying with family, we decided to book a room at the nearby Boston Marriott Newton. We knew it had an indoor pool for our little one to splash around in and would provide a private spot for mom and dad to recharge between family visits.

We stayed in a King Room for six nights, for about $150 a nigh. In slower seasons, rooms start as low as $117 per night.

While river views sometimes cost extra, low inventory at the time meant the front desk switched us to a view at no extra cost. It never hurts to ask.

In addition to the comfortable rooms, we appreciated the high-quality on-site restaurant, indoor pool, and close proximity to Boston. The hotel is about five minutes by car from the Riverside T stop; riding the T, it’s about a 20-minute commute into the heart of the city. A drive into the city center would take a little less than 30 minutes, depending, of course, on traffic.

In short, the hotel became more than just a base. It had added value that made our stay feel like the vacation we were after … even if there wasn’t a spa and we consumed no tropical drinks (not this time, anyway).

With so much family around, we’ll certainly be back to Boston and we’ll be staying at the Boston Marriott Newton every time.

Keep reading to see why I can’t wait to return the Boston Marriott Newton.

The lobby impressed me with a contemporary design.

We arrived late at night but still found the lobby fairly populated (it was Thanksgiving week, which might explain that.)

Off the bat, I was impressed by the general tastefulness of the space, which targeted business and leisure travelers alike. The river-inspired aesthetic translated into blue and grey carpeting and crystal-flecked chandeliers. There was also floor-to-ceiling windows all around, giving the public areas a welcome, airy feel.

We were able to check-in quickly despite a short line and some kinks with our reservation. Somehow, our six-night stay had been reserved as two, three-night stays in different rooms. The front-desk associate smoothed that over quickly and gave us keys to our fifth-floor (or lobby level) room and directions on how to get there.

Our room ended up being a rather long walk from the front desk – going down two long hallways with an 18-month-old and a few pieces of luggage felt like a real workout.

But once we’d put in the key card and swung open the door open, we were pleased with what we found.

Be sure to book a room with river views to maximize your stay.

The same tranquil vibe infused our King Room, which had a river view. The room was perfectly spacious, even if the bathroom was a little small.

After a long day of travel, we were hoping to put down our things and crash into bed. But first, we were in the market for a snack, which is why I was excited to find that room service was available until midnight.

Food arrived relatively fast (the fries with the turkey club were still hot!) and it was all bagged up like a restaurant takeout order. While this might not be the greenest method of delivery, I did appreciate that it meant we could take the snack and serve ourselves, instead of awkwardly waiting for a staffer to take saran wrap off drinks and silver domes off of trays.

The pack and play we’d requested was set up when we arrived and in good condition, and the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooked a slice of the Charles River. To the left of the window, was also a pillow-laden couch beside a round table, and our King bed was nice and plush. We all, including my son, got great sleep in the room, which was located pretty far from the lobby, as well as any elevators or ice machines that might have been noisy. We didn’t notice any noise from surrounding rooms, either.

The room was in overall good condition. The furniture seemed new, and there was no notable wear and tear on the linens.

There were two minor things we might have called maintenance about if we were using the room to work. One of the outlets next to the bed did not work to charge phones, so we had to alternate plugging our phone into the outlet on the right-hand side of the bed. Also, one of the bedside lamps had a burned-out bulb. We didn’t end up calling maintenance about these issues though as neither issue affected our stay in any major way.

Our bathroom was standard, but well-appointed.

In the small bathroom, we found a shower with a square rain showerhead (water pressure was fine), and a collection of aromatherapy products. There was also ample counter space and customizable lighting.

For the rate of $150, this collective stay felt like a good deal. The room and hotel at large felt like far more than a bare-bones place to crash. The bed was genuinely comfortable and we had plenty of space for all our things. When I return, I wouldn’t hesitate to book the same type of room.

Our rate of $150 seems to be pretty consistent throughout the year, but if you travel in winter, on Sundays or midweek, you’ll find rates as low as $117 per night. In summertime, the room averages at $127 per night in July, while at Christmastime, the Marriott site quotes rates at rates for about $170.

We enjoyed several meals on-site at The Riverbend Bar & Grill.

Rooms aside, there are a few on-site amenities that tempted us to linger at the hotel on some days, instead of rushing out each morning.

The Riverbend Bar & Grill is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and seemed to be a draw for locals as well as guests. We had at least one of each meal there and found each one excellent. We weren’t angling for anything worth posting to Instagram, mind you, but if you’re in the market for solid American classics and a great cup of clam chowder, you’re all set. My son showed his appreciation for the kids’ menu by attacking his macaroni and cheese with both fists.

Next door, the Riverbend Lounge is open for lunch and dinner and serves drinks and snacks. During the day, the space. which, like many spaces here, has river views for a pretty co-working space or perch to read the morning paper.

Grab a coffee as you pass in and out, but save time for the indoor heated pool.

Just past the front desk, there’s a Starbucks coffee kiosk with another small seating area, and a small gift shop.

There’s a Hertz car rental off the lobby as well, and we ended up renting a car a few days into our stay.

We made use of the heated indoor pool, which has the trappings of a spa. There are pillowed lounge chairs, towels at the ready, and even complimentary fruit snacks. Just one tip: Avoid the pool’s surprisingly dirty changing rooms if you can.

Business travelers or event planners should note that the hotel has more than 34,000 square feet of event space.

The hotel is less than 15 miles outside of downtown Boston, which offers a wealth of cultural and historical touchstones. We didn’t have time to visit the Boston Children’s Museum on our trip, but next time my family and I are in the area, I would visit the exhibits that I remember from my own childhood. There is, for example, an entire room devoted to blowing bubbles.

The Wellesley College campus is about 5.5 miles from the hotel, and is an idyllic place for walking, even when it’s cold outside. There’s a lovely lake with a woodsy, 2.5-mile loop around it. Wellesley Center is within walking distance from the campus and has charming boutiques, restaurants, and coffee shops.

About 3 miles from the hotel in Waban, the traditional Jewish deli Barry’s is a fun, family-friendly place for lunch. It offers mile-high Reuben sandwiches, bagels with lox, matzo-ball soup, and black-and-white cookies. Grab a table, or take your order to go.

The Boston Marriott Newton holds 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Trip Advisor, ranking 1 out of 3 hotels in Newton. It has a score of 8.4 on Booking.com.

Guests loved the food, particularly the breakfast buffet, which costs $18 (for oatmeal, cereals, fruits, yogurt, and breads) to $20 (if you want made-to-order eggs) and is not included in the stay. The omelets come up a few times, with one person calling them “divine.” The river views were also popular in online reviews, and other visitors liked staying in a quiet town while having easy access to the city.

Other guests complained about the fees for onsite parking ($14 per night). A couple users noted that the river views from their rooms were blocked by large tents, so it’s smart to inquire about any events slated for the time of your stay. We didn’t spot a single tent, but we also stayed there in November, which is not exactly wedding season.

Who stays here: Business travelers, families, and parents visiting kids at nearby colleges like Brandeis, Wellesley, or Boston College.

We like: The on-site restaurant has surprisingly good food for the whole family, and the late-night room service is a nice perk.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The quiet, comfortable rooms have oversized windows with peaceful river views – if you ask for one. Not all rooms look out over the Charles River, so be sure to request a river-facing room while making your reservation.

We think you should know: The hotel has a spacious on-site parking lot, but it’s not free for guests. This came as a surprise (and slight annoyance) for us. The nightly rate is $14.

Next time, we’d do this differently: The long walk between our room and the lobby and main entrance got old. Though I did value the quiet surrounding our room, I would next time ask for a room that’s not too close to the lobby – but also not two long corridors away from it.

The Boston Marriott Newton is a clean, comfortable, and attractive place to stay if you’re visiting the Boston area. It’s just a few miles from downtown Boston and relatively close to public transportation, should you wish to take advantage of the city, but keep a quieter, and cheaper home base.

Ideal for families, the hotel has spacious rooms with river views, along with amenities that might inspire you to spend a little more time on-site such as the heated indoor pool with cushy lounge chairs and a restaurant serving a better-than-average American comfort food. This is my new home away from home, when visiting my original home.