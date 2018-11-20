Mars Bars and other iconic British foods might disappear if a Brexit deal isn’t reached soon

- Business Insider Today airs at 5 p.m. every day on Facebook Watch.
On Business Insider Today, we dive into why Singapore’s controversial approach to burning waste may no longer be sustainable. And Mars Bars and other iconic British foods could disappear from shelves after Brexit.
Here’s the full rundown:
- Hollywood is on track to have its biggest box office year ever.
- Mars bars and other iconic British foods could disappear from shelves after Brexit if a deal isn’t reached in time.
- Soybean shipments to China dropped sharply mid-October compared to the year before and they’re expected to continue falling.
- As devastation continues in California, wildfires have brought up a lot of questions about forest management and climate change.
- Singapore’s controversial approach to waste management and why it may no longer be sustainable.