NASA’s $850-million mission to Mars is about to launch — here are 13 incredible facts you probably didn’t know about the red planet

caption Mars is one of the most-visited planets in the solar system. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

NASA is about to launch InSight: a new, $850-million Mars lander that will probe the red planet’s secrets like never before.

InSight is just one of dozens of robotic and satellite missions that humanity has rocketed to Mars over the decades.

These spacecraft have beamed back dazzling photos, inspired sci-fi movies like “The Martian“, and even helped give Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, the idea to colonize the red planet with the Big Falcon Rocket.

While scientists readily admit they have much to learn about Mars, including what the inside of Mars looks like (a mystery InSight will try to solve), what we have found out so far is incredible.

Here are 13 fascinating facts about Mars and our robotic exploration of the red planet.

Mars quakes

caption There are a few ways to rumble the red planet. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The red planet doesn’t have plate tectonics, which is what causes most quakes on Earth. But rising plumes of magma could trigger Mars quakes, as could meteorite impacts and the contraction of the world due to cooling. InSight will listen for them with its seismometer.

Surface Area

caption Mars has the equivalent surface area of all of Earth’s oceans. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Mars has almost as much surface as Earth has land – but that doesn’t account for the 71% of Earth that’s covered in water.

Temperature

caption On average, Mars is a frigid planet because it has almost no atmosphere. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The average surface temperature on Mars is -81˚F, 138 degrees chillier than on Earth.

Atmosphere

caption Mars’ thin atmosphere is mostly carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2), and argon (Ar). source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The Martian atmosphere is 61 times thinner than Earth’s, and it consists almost entirely of carbon dioxide, which makes up just 0.04% of Earth’s atmosphere.

Canyons

caption The Grand Canyon has nothing on Valles Marineris. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Valles Marineris is nearly five times deeper, about four times longer, and 20 times wider than the Grand Canyon.

Ancient oceans

caption Mars didn’t have a lot of water. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Mars once had oceans, but adding them up would give you just 1.5% of all water on Earth.

Oasis

caption Pools of water could be where life on Mars got its start. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

If aliens existed on Mars, they might have lived in oasis-like pools. These pools would have been habitable for life, just as they are on Earth.

Tsunamis

caption You wouldn’t want to get hit with an ancient Martian tsunami. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Martian oceans also had tsunamis like those on Earth. The tallest may have reached as high as 400 feet, just slightly shorter than the London Eye.

Ice Caps

caption Melting Mars’ ice caps would help terraform the planet into a cozy world. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Like Earth, Mars has ice caps at its poles. The northern cap is up to 2 miles deep, is a mix of water and carbon dioxide, and covers an area slightly larger than Texas.

Volcanoes

caption Volcanoes on Mars dwarf those on Earth. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Olympus Mons is more than twice as high as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa.

Launch rate

caption Missions to Mars have waxed and waned over the decades. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Missions to Mars have become much rarer – after 23 launches in the 1960s and 1970s, we’ve launched just 10 in the new millennium (so far).

Missions

caption Mars is hard. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Getting to Mars is hard: About a third of the missions launched have failed.

Sunsets

caption Sunsets on Mars are blue. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

On Earth, sunsets are a brilliant mix of reds, pinks, oranges, yellows, and other colors. But on Mars they’re blue. The reason is because there’s about 90 times as much air on Earth to refract the sun’s white light; less air on Mars refracts it into fewer colors (primarily blue).

Mark your calendars – Martian New Year will be March 23, 2019.

This story has been updated. It was originally published on June 1, 2017.

Skye Gould and Diana Yukari contributed to this post, and Meghan Bartels wrote a previous version of it.