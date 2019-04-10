Mars Wrigley is hiring a paid intern who will sample unreleased chocolate and candy and receive a year’s worth of treats as a bonus

caption Would you like to sample unreleased flavors? source Spencer Platt / Getty

Mars Wrigley is hiring a paid intern who will receive a year’s worth of candy.

They will be able to sample unreleased products at trips to manufacturing sites.

They will also help organize events to “give back to the community.”

Skills required include writing and communication, photo and video editing, and knowledge of social media platforms.

If eating chocolate and candy all day sounds like your dream career, then Mars Wrigley has the job for you.

The confectioner is looking for a “passionate advocate with a big heart” who has a “boundless imagination” and “an unwavering commitment to making life in their community just a little bit sweeter.”

The role is an eight to 12 week fully paid internship. Even better, it comes with a signing bonus of a year’s worth of candy.

The chosen candidate will work with a team of over 500 staff who “bring the magic of confectionery to life,” from the global headquarters on Chicago’s Goose Island.

As well as sampling the products on visits to manufacturing sites, the lucky candidate will have access to unreleased candy and chocolate and see firsthand how it’s made. They will also have the opportunity to help organize events that “exemplify the ways we’re giving back to the city we call home.”

Some of the skills the company is looking for in a candidate are experience with writing and communication, photo and video editing, knowledge of social media platforms, and the ability to organize and manage multiple projects at once.

If working with the makers of the likes of M&M’s, Skittles, Snickers, and Wrigley’s gum sounds up your street, and you’re at least 21 years old, you can apply for the role here.