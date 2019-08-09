Marshall’s guitar amp-inspired Bluetooth speaker is up to $116 off at Amazon and Walmart

source Marshall

source Marshall

Marshall is known for its super high-quality speakers that have a guitar amp-inspired look.

The Marshall Kilburn is one of the coolest portable Bluetooth speakers out there, thanks to its neat design, excellent sound quality, and range of features.

For a limited time, the speaker is up to $116 off at Amazon and Walmart.

We don’t know how long the deal will last, and Amazon is already running out of stock, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal quickly.

Marshall has a long and storied history in the audio industry. Originally known for its incredible guitar amplifiers, in recent years, the company has started selling consumer products with a ton of success.

Notably, Marshall now offers a range of awesome wireless speakers, like the Kilburn. For a limited time, you can get the Marshall Kilburn for an even better price than usual thanks to a sale on Amazon and Walmart.

Normally, the speaker costs $300, but it’s being discounted by $116 at Amazon, bringing the price down to a super affordable $184. At Walmart, you’ll get a $111 discount and pay $189.

The Marshall Kilburn has a relatively unique design, at least in the world of consumer wireless speakers. It’s designed to look like a guitar amplifier and has that classic Marshall logo on the front, along with controls on the top for power and pairing via Bluetooth. You can even tweak the speaker’s bass and treble by twisting the knobs on the top. That way, you can tune the speaker to your sound preferences.

The speaker is able to get pretty loud, and it has a battery that will give you 20 hours of playback on a charge. That makes it great for taking on the road or listening around the house. In case you don’t want to listen to music via Bluetooth, there’s even a 3.5mm aux input for a wired connection.

The deal is available from both Amazon and Walmart, but, if you get it on Amazon, you’ll save an extra $5. However, you may have to wait longer for it to ship from Amazon, as it was out of stock at the time of writing. You can still order it and get the sale price, though.

Although the Walmart price isn’t quite as low, it’s also a great deal and it should ship sooner, so if you prefer buying through Walmart, it’s still worth it.