Martha Stewart shares her top cruise ship packing tip: ‘the lighter the better’

caption Martha Stewart is partnering with MSC Cruises. source Douglas Friedman

She revealed her top cruise ship packing tip: Travel as lightly as possible.

Stewart said she’s only taken a duffel bag on cruises.

Her travel essential is a good camera.

Despite her status as a business mogul at the head of a media empire, Martha Stewart travels light.

While promoting her new partnership with MSC Cruises, Stewart spoke about her past experiences traveling on cruise ships and shared her packing advice for passengers.

“I’ve been on cruise ships, don’t think I haven’t been,” she told INSIDER.

Stewart is an avid cruise fan. She has crossed the ocean three times on transatlantic cruises. She was a featured speaker at Summit at Sea, an entrepreneurship conference held on a 5,000-person cruise ship, in 2015. She also retraced Homer’s “The Odyssey” on a small luxury cruise through the Mediterranean.

“We went every place that Homer had been and ended up in Venice,” she said. “It was a fantastic cruise.”

For voyages at sea, Stewart recommends keeping the packing list as short as possible.

“The lighter the better. The less clothes the better,” she said. “I took a duffel bag, I told everybody just to bring a duffel bag. You don’t need a lot of clothes. That’s another nice thing [about cruises].”

One travel essential that she does recommend bringing: a good camera. On her most recent trip to the Caribbean scouting out shore excursions for MSC Cruises, she used a DJI Osmo Pocket camera attached to an iPhone to take photos and film videos.

“It’s so handy and you can get really great pictures for your family and your memories,” she said. “I always suggest that people take a good camera or take a really good iPhone and make sure you record what you see.”

Stewart’s specially-curated shore excursions, holiday menus, and gift packages for MSC Cruises will be available starting June 1 on MSC Armonia and MSC Seaside in the Caribbean.