15 times Martha Stewart got brutally honest about other celebrities and all of your favorite things

caption The lifestyle maven isn’t afraid to speak her mind. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Martha Stewart definitely isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

She has publicly shared her opinion about lots of celebrities and companies.

Stewart has had opinions about Rachel Ray, Blake Lively, Donald Trump, and others.

With an empire that has, at one point or another, amassed a staggering $2 billion, Martha Stewart has firmly cemented her status as one of the most successful businesswomen of all time. Between her Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia empire – which includes magazines, TV shows, and endorsement deals – as well as branded books, home and decorating products, and meal delivery services, there are few domestic realms she hasn’t put her signature touch on.

And while the Stewart stamp of approval is one of the most trusted in the business, the mogul is also known for her honesty. She’s never afraid to share her thoughts, and she rarely minces words. From fellow lifestyle gurus like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rachael Ray to Donald Trump, Stewart has shared her real opinion about plenty of celebrities over the years.

These are the 16 times she has been brutally honest.

She’s had a longstanding feud with Goop creator and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

caption Stewart and Paltrow seem to have been throwing digs at each other since 2013. source Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Stewart reportedly fired the first shots at Paltrow’s lifestyle and media brand, Goop, in 2013. According to Us Weekly, she said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, “I haven’t eaten at Gwyneth’s house, and I’ve never seen how she lives. But if she is authentic, all the better. I mean, I certainly hope she is,” Stewart said, adding, “She really wants to be part of the lifestyle business … She’s a charming, pretty person who has a feeling for lifestyle. She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle.”

Then in a 2014 interview with Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine, according to Page Six, Stewart said of Paltrow, “She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

That same year, Stewart featured a “conscious coupling” pie recipe in her magazine, seemingly a dig at Paltrow’s infamous divorce announcement from then-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which described the relationship as a “conscious uncoupling.”

Paltrow seemed to return the favor a month later by featuring a recipe for “jailbird cake” on Goop, a perhaps not-so-subtle dig at Stewart’s 2004 stint in prison for insider trading charges.

Later in 2014, former Martha Stewart Living CEO Lisa Gersh joined the Goop team as CEO. A day later, Paltrow jokingly discussing the “feud” with Us Weekly, saying “No one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated,” Paltrow said sarcastically. “I’ll try to recover.”She added, “If I’m really honest, I’m so psyched that she sees us as competition. I’m so psyched. I really am. At this point in my life, I don’t take it personally.”

This feud seemed to simmer until September 2017, when Stewart appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” A caller questioned Stewart about the accusations against Goop’s health claims, which have been controversial. First, Stewart quipped, “Who’s Goop?” before saying, “No, that’s not true. She’s a good girl.”

Stewart said she doesn’t quite understand the “Lean In” phenomenon.

caption Stewart wasn’t convinced by Sandberg’s “lean in” method. source Laura Cavanaugh/Stringer/Getty Images

Ever since its 2013 release, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s book “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead” has been touted as a way to inspire a generation of women to assert themselves in the workforce.

But in that same Porter magazine interview, Stewart seemed to think that Sandberg’s “lean in” concept is a waste of women’s time. She reportedly said, “Too much time is spent … Isn’t ‘leaning in’ spending a lot of time? … I think being entrepreneurial is something women should strive for, rather than working up the corporate ladder.”

But it seems the two buried the hatchet pretty quickly because just weeks later, Stewart shared an Instagram photo of herself posing arm in arm with Sandberg at the Facebook headquarters.

You won’t find “Orange Is the New Black” on her Netflix queue.

caption Stewart wasn’t impressed by a character that seemed to be based on her. source Netflix

Even though Netflix’s hit series was inspired by Piper Kerman’s real-life experiences in a women’s correctional institute in Danbury, Connecticut – where Stewart reportedly asked to spend her time after her 2004 sentencing – the famous prisoner isn’t a fan of the show loosely based on Kerman’s real-life experiences, nor is she a fan of Taylor Schilling’s performance as Kerman.

She reportedly told Porter magazine, “They could have done that so much better. That girl is not good enough, the lead actress,” adding, “I met the real Piper [Kerman]. She was in prison either the same time or after me, and I talked to her about it.”

Then, when inmate Judy King joined the fictional Litchfield and bore more than a little bit of resemblance to Stewart’s real-life story in season four, Stewart doubled down on her distaste for the show. In a 2016 appearance on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show, “Chelsea” the talk show host asked Stewart if she watched “OITNB.”

When she said she didn’t, Handler asked, “Too close to home?” to which Stewart explained, “I experienced the real thing. When you live through something like ‘Orange is the New Black,’ the real characters are better.”

She took a dig at fellow chef and TV personality Rachael Ray.

caption Stewart definitely isn’t cooking from Ray’s cookbook. source Rachel Ray/Facebook

Ray has built a lifestyle empire of her own, thanks to her syndicated daytime TV talk show, magazines, cookbooks, and more, but it seems that Stewart isn’t impressed with Ray’s cookbook writing skills.

In a 2009 interview with ABC News’ “Nightline,” Stewart reportedly said of Ray, “Well, to me, she professed that she could – cannot bake,” adding, “She just did a new cookbook which is just a re-edit of a lot of her old recipes … And that’s not good enough for me.”

When Stewart pens a book, she said she aims to create “a unique and lasting thing. Something that will really fulfill a need in someone’s library.” Ray, she says, “is different,” and is “more of an entertainer … with her bubbly personality, than she is a teacher, like me. That’s not what she’s professing to be.”

As for how Ray perceived Stewart’s comments? She took it all in stride, reportedly saying, “Why would it make me mad? Her skill set is far beyond mine. That’s simply the reality of it.”Ray added that “doesn’t mean that what I do isn’t important too … I don’t consider it needling. I really just think she’s being honest. She does have a better skill set than I do when it comes to producing a beautiful, perfect, high-quality meal.” She quipped, “I’d rather eat Martha’s than mine, too.”

Stewart inadvertently threw shade at Kim Kardashian West’s best friend Jonathan Cheban.

caption Stewart admitted to having no idea who Cheban was. source Instagram/JonathanCheban

In one of her most hilarious moments, Stewart took to the Twitterverse to ask her followers about the “Foodgod” himself, Jonathan Cheban. The two ended up seated next to each other at the Daily Mail’s 2016 “Seriously Popular Yacht Party,” and when Cheban tried to convince Stewart that he, himself, was seriously popular, things went a bit haywire.

Stewart tweeted a photo of Cheban, writing, “#seriouslypopular @DailyMail @MailOnline do you know this guy?? He says he is well known.”

Less than an hour later, she snapped a picture of Cheban, writing, “Better photo of Jonathan who is very famous bff of the Kardashians who knew!”

Ever the diplomat, Stewart then took to her blog to explain what really went down with Cheban at the party, revealing, “I was sitting at the same table with him and really had no idea who he was until he started talking.” She added, “Initially he was upset, but then after all the attention he saw that he was getting, he’s probably not upset anymore. I seriously did not know who he was.”

For his part, Cheban told the Daily Mail, “‘I love her. We literally had the best dinner, she’s a legend. I’m obsessed with her, she’s so gorgeous. She does not watch the Kardashians, which is funny. She tweeted a picture of me just for fun then everyone went nuts. I just got like 37 Google alerts about this story about Martha and me!” He also gave her restaurant recommendations in Cannes, where the party was held.

Stewart probably won’t be joining you in your Uber Pool ride anytime soon.

caption Stewart said she didn’t enjoy her experience with Uber. source Thomson Reuters

Unlike the rest of us, Stewart presumably has private chauffeur taking her wherever she needs to go. But in 2018, the former model attempted to take an Uber instead, and, according to her, it was a bit of a disaster.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram photos, Stewart explained her less-than-pleasant experience with the popular ride-sharing service. She shared photos of what she said was the second Uber she ordered after the first was reportedly a no-show. This one, however, was “was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!” and went in the wrong direction, delaying her trip.

The company, for its part, apparently tried to make it right. “We were so disappointed to hear about Martha’s negative experience this morning,” an Uber spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement. “We have been in touch with her as we know that every trip counts.”

You won’t find Stewart fighting someone over a seat at Fashion Week.

caption Stewart seemed to take aim at the reported Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fight. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After Cardi B and Nicki Minaj famously feuded at a Harper’s Bazaar Fashion Week party in September 2018, which allegedly resulted in a shoe being thrown, Stewart seemed to crack a joke about it.

She told Page Six, “Fighting during Fashion Week – it’s great. I love it. I’m just kidding,” adding, “Honestly, it is ridiculous. I would never fight somebody for a seat … Never. It’s just not worth it.”

There’s one food item that you’ll never find in Stewart’s recipes.

caption Stewart is not interested in cooking with truffle oil. source robynmac/ iStock

It’s no secret that the food guru uses the finest ingredients in her recipes, but one you won’t find anywhere? Truffle oil. In fact, it seems she downright detests it, telling TODAY Food in 2018, “Oh, I would never use truffle oil, oh never. It’s bad.”

She added, “They’ve done many studies on truffle oil. It’s synthetic, it’s fake, it’s horrible. It clings to your taste buds, it’s a hideous thing. Forget truffle oil.”

And you won’t see her in line for a Pumpkin Spice Latte, either.

caption Stewart doesn’t consider herself basic enough to want a PSL. source silviastorti/flickr

Every fall, the Pumpkin Spice Latte frenzy hits a fever pitch, with fans of the limited-edition Starbucks drink ready to enjoy it all season long. But the iconic drink’s “basic” reputation isn’t lost on Stewart, who revealed her thoughts in a 2017 visit to “Watch What Happens Live.”

When a viewer asked her, “Martha, is pumpkin spice-everything delicious or for basic b—– only?” she responded, without hesitation, “The latter.”

In fact, Stewart has more than a few gripes with millennials in general.

caption Stewart thinks that milennials should be doing more arts and crafts. source Shutterstock

In a 2013 interview, Stewart threw a bit of shade towards busy millennials who don’t take the time for arts and crafts with their kids.

“There’s a whole generation of people who don’t know how to do anything. And, I mean, I feel bad about that generation and this book is for the children of that generation. I have friends – young people, millennials – who are having babies now, who should really try to do some of these things,” she told Parents.com. “They don’t know how to embroider, they don’t know how to sew on a button, they don’t how to take up a hem, they don’t know how to measure a hat. They don’t know how to set in a collar, they don’t know how to make the back of a shirt, they don’t know how to gather a ruffle. They don’t know how to knit, they don’t know how to crochet, they don’t know how to make lace with a little tatty tool.”

She added, “People are like, ‘Oh, my God, you know everything!’ I don’t know so much – other people just know so little.”

Stewart seemed to take a dig at Oprah Winfrey on her own show.

caption Stewart pointed out that Winfrey didn’t make time to visit her in jail. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In a 2010 appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Winfrey got Stewart to open up about her time in prison. When she asked what exactly Stewart did while locked up, Stewart responded, “I used the time extremely well and I had visitors all the time, very good visitors,” adding, “Rosie O’Donnell came to visit me … A whole lot of fabulous people came and visited me.” Wondering aloud why Winfrey was never one of those visitors, she said, “I knew you were too busy, but, um…”

“Did you get my letters in prison?” Winfrey asked. “I did,” Stewart responded. “I got little notes wishing me well. Thank you.”

And it seems all is well between the two media titans – in 2015, Stewart posted a hilarious throwback photo of the two of them together on her personal Instagram page, asking followers to guess what year it was taken.

Stewart isn’t even afraid to get honest about a friend’s wedding gown.

caption Stewart spoke her mind when she was on “Say Yes to the Dress.” source TLC

Ever the weddings expert, Stewart has released several wedding planning-inspired books. So it makes sense why a bride-to-be might want her help when picking out a dress for her big day.

In 2016, she made a cameo on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress,” aiding her publicist’s pal, Bailey, in choosing a wedding dress at the famous Kleinfeld boutique in New York City. The bride revealed, “Martha is not shy. I’m absolutely nervous about what Martha has to say.”

And when she showed Stewart her first dress choice, Stewart lamented, “It’s gorgeous. I just think it’s a little rigid.” Then, speaking directly to the camera in a private interview, she said, “Well, you have to tread lightly. You can’t say that’s a horrible dress that she’s already chosen.”

She has a long standing history with Donald Trump.

Back in 2005, Stewart signed on to host her own version of “The Apprentice,” which lasted one season before Trump took the helm for subsequent seasons. The former friends seemingly had a falling out over the dissolution of the series, with Trump writing a scathing open letter to Stewart. He reportedly said, “It’s about time you started taking responsibility for your failed version of ‘The Apprentice.’ Your performance was terrible in that the show lacked mood, temperament and just about everything else a show needs for success. I knew it would fail as soon as I first saw it – and your low ratings bore me out.”Stewart then responded in her own note, writing, “The letter is so mean-spirited and reckless that I almost can’t believe my longtime friend Donald Trump wrote it. I am very proud of the work we did with Mark Burnett Productions and Mr. Trump, who was an executive producer, on ‘The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.'”

Then, in a 2007 episode of her syndicated morning show, Stewart was joined by fellow “Apprentice” alum Joan Rivers, who revealed she’d been sent some Donald Trump steaks. Rivers quipped, “I thought, ‘I can’t eat Donald Trump.’ And then they said, ‘No.’ They said, ‘He owns the company, they didn’t slaughter him.'” Stewart responded, “Too bad!”She then failed to endorse Trump as he embarked on the 2016 presidential election, before seemingly ending her feud with him after his surprise win. Days after the election, she told Chicago Inc., “I sent my congratulations to the Trump family, and I think they have an opportunity – let’s see how they do with it. I’m excited.”She added, “Guess what? Things change and you can’t be moaning when you can’t change what happened. Go with the flow!”

In 2017, after Trump was in office, though, Stewart seemingly took a turn. She posed next to a portrait of Trump and her pal Snoop Dogg at the Frieze Art Fair, giving the middle finger to the president’s likeness.

But the following year, it seems Trump was considering pardoning Stewart for her 2004 crimes, telling CNN that Stewart has been “to a certain extent … harshly and unfairly treated.”

He added, “And she used to be my biggest fan in the world … before I became a politician.”

Stewart won’t be serving SkinnyGirl cocktails at her soirées anytime soon.

caption Stewart and Frankel were seemingly friends before Stewart shaded her on “The Late Show with Seth Meyers.” source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for City Harvest

Back in 2005, Bethenny Frankel appeared on Stewart’s short-lived version of “The Apprentice,” but it seems the two didn’t always have a great relationship. As Frankel’s career blossomed in the years after, Stewart appeared on her short-lived talk show, “Bethenny,” in 2013, and Frankel used the opportunity to address Stewart’s distaste for her.

“It was such a big moment in my life, I kinda just wanted to know what you were feeling,” Frankel revealed. “It felt like you didn’t like me to be honest with you.””You were a pest,” Stewart responded. “She was,” she chuckled. “You were so out there in front of everybody you know.”

Stewart also gave Frankel marriage and divorce advice, quipping, “You’ll get married again. You are probably going to get married at least twice again.

Then, in 2015, in an interview on “The Late Show With Seth Meyers,” Meyers asked Frankel about Stewart, and she replied, “She doesn’t like me. She never really has. She’s consistent … she’s always been like a parent who I’m trying to get them to love me … she’s never missed the opportunity to say something negative about me or my products.”

She joked that Stewart would fit right in on the cast of Bravo’s “Real Housewives.”

She didn’t seem to encourage Blake Lively’s lifestyle ventures.

caption Stewart thought Lively should stick to acting. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As neighbors and BFFs with Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Stewart has become very close with the A-list couple. But when Lively ventured into the lifestyle world with her now-shuttered blog, Preserve, Stewart had feelings about the “Gossip Girl” star being dubbed “the next Martha Stewart” by the Huffington Post.

“Let her try. I don’t mean that facetiously!” she laughed. “I mean, it’s stupid, she could be an actress! Why would you want to be me if you could be an actress? I just did a movie yesterday, though – I can’t even tell you about it – but I want to be Blake Lively.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.