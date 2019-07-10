6 Marvel Cinematic Universe actors who are among the highest-paid celebrities in the world

caption “Avengers: Endgame” source Disney

Six actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe made Forbes’ 2019 list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities.

They include Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

Being a Marvel superhero has its perks.

Six actors who play characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are among the highest-paid celebrities in the world, according to Forbes’ 2019 Celebrity 100 list published on Wednesday.

They include Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, who earned more in the past year than the other five MCU actors on the list; Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr; and Bradley Cooper, who voices “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” talking raccoon, Rocket.

The Forbes Celebrity 100 ranks entertainers around the world based on their pretax earnings from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.

Marvel actors usually earn more the longer they star in the franchise. Downey made $500,000 for the first “Iron Man” movie in 2008, but earned a whopping $75 million a decade later for his 2018 turn in “Avengers: Infinity War,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hemsworth started out with $150,000 for 2011’s “Thor,” but has earned $15 million a movie since 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Below are the six MCU actors who landed on Forbes’ 2019 Celebrity 100 list:

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) — $41 million

Forbes ranking: 83/100

Rudd earned a percentage of profits from last year’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and this year’s “Avengers: Endgame,” according to Forbes.

Chris Evans (Captain America) — $43.5 million

Forbes ranking: 73/100

Evans earned just $1 million for his first time playing Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avengers.” But, like Hemsworth, his salary was bumped up to $15 million. Evans will appear in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” later this year and the upcoming Apple TV+ original series, “Defending Jacob.”

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) — $56 million

Forbes ranking: 47/100

Johansson earns $15 million for the “Avengers” movies, as well as a percentage of box office. While Black Widow died in “Avengers: Endgame,” Johansson isn’t done with the character yet. She’s making $15 million for a solo movie that’s currently in the works.

Bradley Cooper (Rocket) — $57 million

Forbes ranking: 43/100

Between his Oscar-winning “A Star Is Born” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Cooper has had a good year. Cooper received a portion of the box office for “A Star Is Born,” which he starred in, wrote, directed, and produced, as well as for “Endgame,” which is the second highest grossing movie of all time, behind only “Avatar.”

Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) — $66 million

Forbes ranking: 31/100

As the one that started it all, Downey has the biggest salary in the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) — $76.4 million

Forbes ranking: 24/100

Downey may have the biggest salary of any MCU actor, but Hemsworth topped his fellow Marvel stars on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list. Hemsworth earns a portion of box office for “Endgame.” He also starred in this year’s “Men in Black: International,” and will portray Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.