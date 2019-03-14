Marvel apologized for leaving Danai Gurira’s name off the top of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ poster and shared a new version

caption Danai Gurira as Okoye in “Black Panther.” source Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios apologized on Thursday for leaving Danai Gurira’s name off the top of its new “Avengers: Endgame” poster.

It tweeted a new version of the poster with her name at the top on Thursday and said, “She should have been up there all this time.”

After facing criticism, Marvel Studios apologized on Thursday for originally leaving the actress Danai Gurira’s name off of the top of the latest “Avengers: Endgame” poster.

Marvel Studios tweeted a new version of the poster on Thursday, now with Gurira’s name added to the top of it.

“She should have been up there all this time,” it tweeted. The new poster is below.

caption The version of the “Avengers: Endgame” poster released on Thursday has Gurira’s name at the top. source Marvel Studios

The original poster sparked criticism because Gurira was the only person featured prominently on the poster whose name did not appear at the top. She appeared in the bottom credits. Benedict Wong was also featured in the bottom credits without being mentioned on top, but his character, Wong, doesn’t appear on the poster like Gurira’s character, Okoye, does.

Okoye first appeared in “Black Panther” last year and was one of the characters to survive Thanos’ snap that wiped out half of humanity at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith was one of the prominent people to call out the original poster.

“BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top,” Smith tweeted. “Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this.”