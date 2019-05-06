Adidas has dropped a collection of sneakers inspired by Marvel superheroes — here are all 6 pairs and where to buy them

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Marvel and Adidas have teamed up for a limited-edition collection of basketball sneakers.

The Marvel x Adidas “Heroes Among Us” collection is made up of six sneakers, each with a different Marvel superhero theme: Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, and Thor.

Inspired by the superheroic nature of professional basketball players, the collection includes shoes from James Harden, Damian Lillard, Candace Parker, Tracy McGrady, and John Wall. Prices range from $110 to $180 for men’s sneakers and $90 to $110 for kids’ sneakers.

There are no “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers in this post. You can scroll down to learn more and shop in peace.

While Marvel’s comics have been entertaining people for generations, the record-breaking blockbuster hit “Avengers: Endgame” proves just how big the cult fan base is. To celebrate the release of the epic sequel, the iconic comic brand is teaming up with Adidas to launch a limited-edition collection of basketball sneakers.

Inspired by Marvel superheroes, the “Heroes Among Us” Collection uses the sneaker styles of some of its most heroic signature athletes – James Harden, Damian Lillard, John Wall, Candice Parker, and Tracy McGrady – to create a six-sneaker collection.

The Dame 5 takes on The Black Panther, the Harden Vol. 3 takes on Iron Man, the N3XT L3V3L takes on Captain America, the Pro Vision takes on Captain Marvel, the T-Mac 1 takes on Nick Fury, and the Marquee Boost takes on Thor.

Each sneaker uses on the colorway of each superhero’s costume and comes packaged inside a collector’s edition Marvel shoe box. This is definitely the kind you hold on to.

Each sneaker is available in men’s sizes starting at $110 and the “Black Panther” Dame 5, “Iron Man” Harden Vol. 3, and “Captain Marvel” Pro Vision are available in kids’ sizes starting at $90.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Marvel comics and movies, a fan of basketball and the explosive players that make the game exciting, or both, you’ll be hard-pressed to find cooler sneakers to add to your collection.

Marvel’s Black Panther x Adidas Dame 5

Marvel’s Iron Man x Adidas Harden Vol. 3

Marvel’s Captain America x Adidas N3XT L3V3L

Marvel’s Captain Marvel x Adidas Pro Vision

Marvel’s Nick Fury x Adidas T-Mac 1

Marvel’s Thor x Adidas Marquee Boost