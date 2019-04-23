Mark Ruffalo had a priceless reaction after finding out that he and ‘Avengers’ co-star Brie Larson were both in ’13 Going on 30′ 15 years ago

- source
- Sony Pictures
- At the Los Angeles premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” on Monday, Mark Ruffalo found out that he and fellow Marvel star Brie Larson both appeared in the 2004 movie “13 Going on 30” during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”
- After seeing the photo of Larson as a Six Chick, one of the popular girls in the movie, Ruffalo said it was “amazing” that the “Captain Marvel” actress played a “mean girl.” He added that he wasn’t aware of the coincidence.
- Despite both actors being in the movie, Ruffalo (who played the adult version of Matt Flamhaff) and Larson didn’t appear on screen together.
- Watch the video below (Ruffalo talks about “13 Going on 30” at 2:07).
Fun fact #1: Brie Larson was in ‘13 Going on 30’ with Mark Ruffalo
Fun fact #2: He was just as shook as we were! ???? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/nMXs26vOJp
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 23, 2019