Marvel made a brilliant 1990s throwback website to promote the new ‘Captain Marvel’ movie

caption The new “Captain Marvel” website is a little piece of ’90s nostalgia, courtesy of Marvel. source Screenshot/Marvel

Marvel’s upcoming “Captain Marvel” movie is a flashback story set in the ’90s.

So it’s utterly appropriate that Marvel made a ’90s throwback website to promote the film.

It’s filled with lots of perfect little ’90s details – you have to see it to believe it.

As you probably know from the trailers, Marvel’s upcoming “Captain Marvel” is a throwback, rewinding the superhero cinematic universe to the days of Blockbuster, the Clinton administration, and the Backstreet Boys.

So it’s only appropriate that Marvel’s new “Captain Marvel” website looks like a time capsule from 1997 – back when websites were not nearly as slick as they are today. You have to see it to believe it, so take a look.

It’s amazing how many details Marvel got right, here: It features blinking text, broken images, a guestbook for visitors to sign, and a hideous color palette that would make any respectable graphic designer slam their laptop shut in disgust. It even asks you to watch the newest “Captain Marvel” trailer in a teeny-tiny embedded window (though you can make it full-screen).

It is, in other words, absolutely perfect as a piece of ’90s nostalgia; a little piece of the web from the days when everybody on the internet had a homepage hosted with Geocities.

If this has you longing for the good old days of the internet, I would next direct you to the website for “Space Jam,” which has remained online and completely unaltered since before the movie premiered in 1996.

Meanwhile, here’s the newest TV spot for “Captain Marvel,” which opens in theaters on March 8th:

Take a look at the sheer ’90s-ness of it all:

It employs all of the greatest elements of ’90s web design: Flashing text, low-resolution gifs on the sides of the page, big blue links, and giant grey buttons. It’s a lot.

source Screenshot/Marvel

There’s even a simple game — can you tell who’s a human, and who’s an evil, shape-shifting Skrull alien?

source Screenshot/Marvel

There’s a multimedia section, which asks you to watch the trailer in a super-small window that’s evocative of the classic Windows Media Player.

source Screenshot/Marvel

It employs a guestbook — a comment section, before there were comment sections. “Captain Marvel’s” is full of period-appropriate references to proto-memes like “All Your Base” and the dancing baby.

source Screenshot/Marvel

In case you forgot, (or weren’t born yet), here’s the dancing baby, and here’s “All Your Base.” These were some of the earliest memes, before memes were even a thing.