Here’s where every major character is after the Thanos snap in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

caption Most of the characters in this photo are toast. source Disney/Marvel Studios

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The first trailer for the next “Avengers” movie, “Avengers: Endgame” is finally here. As we’re gearing up for the film’s April 2019 release, you’ll probably want a refresher on the fates of some of your favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Thanos snapped away half of the universe’s existence in what is officially being called The Decimation. Though the movie made it very clear some characters vanished into the ether like Bucky Barnes and Black Panther, there are still a lot of characters whose fates are left up in the air.

If you need a refresher before “Endgame” comes to theaters, INSIDER put together a handy guide of over 60 Marvel Cinematic Universe characters and their current status after “The Snappening.”

First, here’s a key to help you remember which characters belong to which franchise.

caption Each color corresponds to a different franchise. source Jenny Cheng/INSIDER

Characters who don’t have their own franchise currently like Nick Fury and Maria Hill were bundled into “The Avengers.”

Characters who survived the snap

caption 20 characters we know survived from watching the movies and interviews. source Jenny Cheng/INSIDER

It’s worth noting that the original “Avengers” group – Tony Stark, the Hulk, Thor, Captain America, and Black Widow all survived. The newest addition we added here is Hawkeye who shows up in the trailer with an entire new costume. You can read more about his new look here.

Angela Bassett confirmed her character Ramonda and daughter Shuri survived the Snap. There’s just one problem. Shuri’s face pops up with those of the missing in the “Endgame” trailer. Is that real or is that to throw us off since Scott Lang’s face is up there as well, and we know he’s alive.

“Infinity War” co-director Joe Russo previously confirmed “Thor: Ragnarok” scene-stealer Valkyrie survived the events of “Infinity War” during a Q&A following the movie’s release. She was able to get some Asgardians to safety before Thanos arrived on board for the Infinity stone Loki had in his possession.

Read more: You can find our full guide on Infinity stones here.

Meanwhile, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn confirmed Kraglin, who wasn’t seen in “Infinity War,” “is around” somewhere. Maybe he’ll help out in the next movie.

Characters who vanished after the snap

caption Almost all of the Guardians of the Galaxy members turned to dust. source Jenny Cheng/INSIDER

Peter Parker and Groot’s losses were among the saddest at the end of “Infinity War.”

In an interview with Huffpost, director Joe Russo said Thor’s pal Sif is “gone.” The actress, Jaimie Alexander currently has her own show, “Blindspot,” which kept her out of “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Killed on screen in “Avengers: Infinity War”

caption All of Thanos’ crew were wiped out in “Infinity War.” A small price to pay for balancing the universe, I suppose. source Jenny Cheng/INSIDER

While Vision was killed, since he’s an Android we have a feeling we can see him booted back online. He just may not be the same.

Status unknown

caption There are a lot of characters we don’t know about. source Samantha Lee/INSIDER

We’re hoping Korg and his buddy Miek made it off the Asgardian ship to safety with Valkyrie before Thanos came aboard. We’re also hoping the Grandmaster, another “Thor: Ragnarok” standout, survived as well.

If you saw “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” you know we’re not sure whether or not Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie made it out alive.

The most interesting character to us on this list is Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins), who you may remember from “Iron Man 3.” He’s the kid Tony Stark ran into while in Tennessee. Keener helped get Tony out of a funk and back on his feet. IMDB announced in a tweet Simpkins was added to the cast list for the next “Avengers” movie. Will he be helping Tony out once more? Or will his appearance be more somber?

We’ll have to wait until “Avengers 4” is in theaters April 26, 2019 to find out.

