There are 6 Marvel movies in the works for after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — here are all the details

Marvel Studios has eight release dates set for untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after 2019.

Not much is known about the MCU’s future after “Avengers: Endgame,” but there are at least six movies currently in the works.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will enter bold new territory after this year.

“Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” come to theaters in April and July, respectively, but beyond that, details are scarce about the MCU’s future. But we do know that Marvel Studios has eight release dates set for yet-to-be-titled movies from 2020 to 2022, and we know what some of those movies could be.

The release dates include May 1 and November 6, 2020; February 12, May 7, and November 5, 2021; and February 18, May 6, and July 29, 2022. A July 2020 release date was cut from the schedule last year.

Disney, which owns Marvel, is expected to close its merger with Fox on Wednesday, at which point Disney will own the film rights to Fox’s Marvel characters, including the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four. It’s unknown when and how Marvel Studios will utilize these characters (Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has yet to be approved to develop projects for them), but Marvel still has other movies in the works that could fill those release dates.

In a stunning move, Disney rehired James Gunn last week to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” after firing him last year when offensive tweets resurfaced. Marvel Studios has hired “Short Term 12” director Destin Daniel Cretton to direct “Shang-Chi,” starring Marvel’s first Asian superhero to lead a solo movie.

Below are six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies currently in the works:

“Black Panther” sequel

source Marvel Studios

“Black Panther” was the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office last year with over $700 million, and it made over $1 billion worldwide. A sequel was inevitable. Director Ryan Coogler has signed on to return to write and direct the sequel.

“Black Widow”

source Disney

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has been an Avenger since the beginning. She debuted in 2010 in “Iron Man 2,” and has since starred in every “Avengers” movie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and “Captain America: Civil War.” So it’s about time she got her own movie. Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland will direct the solo movie, which is expected to be a prequel following the character’s past as a Russian spy.

“Doctor Strange” sequel

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, has been positioned to be one of the anchors of the franchise in a post-“Endgame” MCU. Director Scott Derrickson is returning for the sequel to 2016’s hit first movie, which grossed $678 million worldwide.

“The Eternals”

source Marvel Comics

“The Rider” director Chloé Zhao is directing “The Eternals,” based on legendary creator Jack Kirby’s comic about god-like Celestials. The movie will likely push the MCU’s cosmic stories into new territory, beyond just “Guardians of the Galaxy” or more recently, “Captain Marvel.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

source Disney/Marvel

In a surprising reversal, Disney reinstated director James Gunn last week to direct the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie after firing him in July when years-old offensive tweets resurfaced. After being fired by Disney, Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct a new “Suicide Squad” movie. Gunn will complete that for Warner Bros. before Marvel Studios starts production on “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

“Shang-Chi”

source Marvel Comics

“Short Term 12” director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct “Shang-Chi,” Marvel Studios’ first movie starring an Asian superhero. In the comics, he’s known as the “Master of Kung-Fu.”

