Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, ranked by how much money they made at the worldwide box office

caption “Avengers: Endgame” source Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Endgame” is expected to shatter box-office records when it opens this weekend.

We ranked the other 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies by how much they made worldwide.

“Avengers: Endgame” is approaching, and it’s expected to break box-office records. In fact, it already has.

The movie is the biggest seller in pre-sale tickets ever for movie-ticket service Fandango, beating the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” first-day and first-week records. It’s also the biggest pre-sale movie of all time for AMC Theatres, which is opening 17 theaters in the US for 72 hours straight this weekend to accommodate demand.

But “Endgame” is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there have been some other huge box-office hits in those prior 21 movies and 11 years. Collectively, the movies have made over $18 billion.

“Captain Marvel,” which opened in theaters last month, flew past $1 billion worldwide and $400 million domestically. “Infinity War” broke the opening-weekend box-office record with $258 million, which “Endgame” is poised to break again, and grossed more than $2 billion globally.

Below are all 21 MCU movies, ranked by how much they made worldwide after being adjusted for inflation.

21. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

source Universal Pictures/The Incredible Hulk

Adjusted worldwide box office: $311,021,259

Original worldwide box office: $263,427,551

Adjusted domestic box office: $169,541,300

Original domestic box office: $134,806,913

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

20. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $418,778,325

Original worldwide box office: $370,569,774

Adjusted domestic box office: $200,933,700

Original domestic box office: $176,654,505

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

19. “Thor” (2011)

caption Chris Hemsworth as Thor in “Thor” (2011) source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $507,780,887

Original worldwide box office: $449,326,618

Adjusted domestic box office: $202,876,700

Original domestic box office: $181,030,624

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 77%

18. “Ant-Man” (2015)

source Marvel/Disney

Adjusted worldwide box office: $556,964,859

Original worldwide box office: $519,311,965

Adjusted domestic box office: $197,108,000

Original domestic box office: $180,202,163

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

17. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $630,348,861

Original worldwide box office: $622,674,139

Adjusted domestic box office: $221,538,700

Original domestic box office: $216,648,740

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

16. “Iron Man” (2008)

caption Iron Man source Iron Man/Youtube Screenshot

Adjusted worldwide box office: $690,898,211

Original worldwide box office: $585,174,222

Adjusted domestic box office: $400,443,200

Original domestic box office: $318,412,101

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

15. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

source Disney / Marvel

Adjusted worldwide box office: $703,354,436

Original worldwide box office: $644,571,402

Adjusted domestic box office: $223,410,000

Original domestic box office: $206,362,140

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

14. “Doctor Strange” (2016)

source Marvel

Adjusted worldwide box office: $717,801,445

Original worldwide box office: $677,718,395

Adjusted domestic box office: $238,975,400

Original domestic box office: $232,641,920

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

13. “Iron Man 2” (2010)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $727,359,488

Original worldwide box office: $623,933,331

Adjusted domestic box office: $358,204,600

Original domestic box office: $312,433,331

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

12. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $766,961,531

Original worldwide box office: $714,264,267

Adjusted domestic box office: $281,694,500

Original domestic box office: $259,766,572

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

11. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $830,383,567

Original worldwide box office: $773,328,629

Adjusted domestic box office: $371,833,400

Original domestic box office: $333,176,600

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

10. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

source Marvel

Adjusted worldwide box office: $885,618,037

Original worldwide box office: $853,977,126

Adjusted domestic box office: $309,920,300

Original domestic box office: $315,058,289

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

9. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2014)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $895,759,283

Original worldwide box office: $863,756,051

Adjusted domestic box office: $393,315,500

Original domestic box office: $389,813,101

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

8. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $912,778,200

Original worldwide box office: $880,166,924

Adjusted domestic box office: $337,886,200

Original domestic box office: $334,201,140

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

7. “Captain Marvel” (2019 — Still in theaters)

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office (So far): $1,090,111,376

Domestic box office (So far): $400,031,743

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%

6. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

source Disney/Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,221,515,660

Original worldwide box office: $1,153,304,495

Adjusted domestic box office: $422,199,800

Original domestic box office: $408,084,349

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

5. “Iron Man 3” (2013)

caption “Iron Man 3” source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,325,598,500

Original worldwide box office: $1,214,811,252

Adjusted domestic box office: $441,109,200

Original domestic box office: $409,013,994

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

4. “Black Panther”

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,363,514,435

Original worldwide box office: $1,346,913,161

Adjusted domestic box office: $688,739,000

Original domestic box office: $700,059,566

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

3. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

source Marvel

Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,507,302,977

Original worldwide box office: $1,405,403,694

Adjusted domestic box office: $483,348,000

Original domestic box office: $459,005,868

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

2. “The Avengers” (2012)

source Marvel Studios

Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,681,600,125

Original worldwide box office: $1,518,812,988

Adjusted domestic box office: $694,237,400

Original domestic box office: $623,357,910

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

source Marvel

Adjusted worldwide box office: $2,073,606,654

Original worldwide box office: $2,048,359,754

Adjusted domestic box office: $653,950,200

Original domestic box office: $678,815,482

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%