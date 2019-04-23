Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, ranked by how much money they made at the worldwide box office

- source
- Marvel Studios
- “Avengers: Endgame” is expected to shatter box-office records when it opens this weekend.
- We ranked the other 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies by how much they made worldwide.
“Avengers: Endgame” is approaching, and it’s expected to break box-office records. In fact, it already has.
The movie is the biggest seller in pre-sale tickets ever for movie-ticket service Fandango, beating the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” first-day and first-week records. It’s also the biggest pre-sale movie of all time for AMC Theatres, which is opening 17 theaters in the US for 72 hours straight this weekend to accommodate demand.
But “Endgame” is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there have been some other huge box-office hits in those prior 21 movies and 11 years. Collectively, the movies have made over $18 billion.
“Captain Marvel,” which opened in theaters last month, flew past $1 billion worldwide and $400 million domestically. “Infinity War” broke the opening-weekend box-office record with $258 million, which “Endgame” is poised to break again, and grossed more than $2 billion globally.
Below are all 21 MCU movies, ranked by how much they made worldwide after being adjusted for inflation.
21. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)
- Universal Pictures/The Incredible Hulk
Adjusted worldwide box office: $311,021,259
Original worldwide box office: $263,427,551
Adjusted domestic box office: $169,541,300
Original domestic box office: $134,806,913
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%
20. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $418,778,325
Original worldwide box office: $370,569,774
Adjusted domestic box office: $200,933,700
Original domestic box office: $176,654,505
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%
19. “Thor” (2011)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $507,780,887
Original worldwide box office: $449,326,618
Adjusted domestic box office: $202,876,700
Original domestic box office: $181,030,624
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 77%
18. “Ant-Man” (2015)
- Marvel/Disney
Adjusted worldwide box office: $556,964,859
Original worldwide box office: $519,311,965
Adjusted domestic box office: $197,108,000
Original domestic box office: $180,202,163
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%
17. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $630,348,861
Original worldwide box office: $622,674,139
Adjusted domestic box office: $221,538,700
Original domestic box office: $216,648,740
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
16. “Iron Man” (2008)
- Iron Man/Youtube Screenshot
Adjusted worldwide box office: $690,898,211
Original worldwide box office: $585,174,222
Adjusted domestic box office: $400,443,200
Original domestic box office: $318,412,101
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%
15. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
- Disney / Marvel
Adjusted worldwide box office: $703,354,436
Original worldwide box office: $644,571,402
Adjusted domestic box office: $223,410,000
Original domestic box office: $206,362,140
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%
14. “Doctor Strange” (2016)
- Marvel
Adjusted worldwide box office: $717,801,445
Original worldwide box office: $677,718,395
Adjusted domestic box office: $238,975,400
Original domestic box office: $232,641,920
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%
13. “Iron Man 2” (2010)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $727,359,488
Original worldwide box office: $623,933,331
Adjusted domestic box office: $358,204,600
Original domestic box office: $312,433,331
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%
12. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $766,961,531
Original worldwide box office: $714,264,267
Adjusted domestic box office: $281,694,500
Original domestic box office: $259,766,572
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%
11. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $830,383,567
Original worldwide box office: $773,328,629
Adjusted domestic box office: $371,833,400
Original domestic box office: $333,176,600
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%
10. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
- Marvel
Adjusted worldwide box office: $885,618,037
Original worldwide box office: $853,977,126
Adjusted domestic box office: $309,920,300
Original domestic box office: $315,058,289
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%
9. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2014)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $895,759,283
Original worldwide box office: $863,756,051
Adjusted domestic box office: $393,315,500
Original domestic box office: $389,813,101
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%
8. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $912,778,200
Original worldwide box office: $880,166,924
Adjusted domestic box office: $337,886,200
Original domestic box office: $334,201,140
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%
7. “Captain Marvel” (2019 — Still in theaters)
- Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office (So far): $1,090,111,376
Domestic box office (So far): $400,031,743
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%
6. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
- source
- Disney/Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,221,515,660
Original worldwide box office: $1,153,304,495
Adjusted domestic box office: $422,199,800
Original domestic box office: $408,084,349
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%
5. “Iron Man 3” (2013)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,325,598,500
Original worldwide box office: $1,214,811,252
Adjusted domestic box office: $441,109,200
Original domestic box office: $409,013,994
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%
4. “Black Panther”
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,363,514,435
Original worldwide box office: $1,346,913,161
Adjusted domestic box office: $688,739,000
Original domestic box office: $700,059,566
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%
3. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
- Marvel
Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,507,302,977
Original worldwide box office: $1,405,403,694
Adjusted domestic box office: $483,348,000
Original domestic box office: $459,005,868
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%
2. “The Avengers” (2012)
- Marvel Studios
Adjusted worldwide box office: $1,681,600,125
Original worldwide box office: $1,518,812,988
Adjusted domestic box office: $694,237,400
Original domestic box office: $623,357,910
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%
1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
- Marvel
Adjusted worldwide box office: $2,073,606,654
Original worldwide box office: $2,048,359,754
Adjusted domestic box office: $653,950,200
Original domestic box office: $678,815,482
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%