The 7 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that made over $1 billion at the global box office

caption “Captain Marvel” source Marvel Studios

“Captain Marvel” is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit a huge box-office milestone.

The movie reached $1 billion at the worldwide box office this week, joining six other MCU movies. “Avengers: Infinity War” even made $2 billion, and is one of only four movies to ever do so.

“Captain Marvel” fought off online trolls, which launched a campaign to tank its Rotten Tomatoes audience score, to become a global phenomenon. The next MCU movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” will likely join this club and shatter box-office records. Among them, it’s projected to open with the biggest debut weekend of all time, beating “Infinity War.”

Below are the seven MCU movies to hit $1 billion, ranked by how much they made globally, according to Box Office Mojo (unadjusted for inflation):

7. “Captain Marvel” (2019)

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office (so far): $1 billion

Domestic box office (so far): $358 million

Opening weekend: $153 million

6. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $1.15 billion

Domestic box office: $408 million

Opening weekend: $179 million

5. “Iron Man 3” (2013)

source Marvel

Worldwide box office: $1.21 billion

Domestic box office: $409 million

Opening weekend: $174 million

4. “Black Panther” (2018)

source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office: $1.35 billion

Domestic box office: $700 million

Opening weekend: $202 million

3. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

source Marvel

Worldwide box office: $1.4 billion

Domestic box office: $459 million

Opening weekend: $191 million

2. “The Avengers” (2012)

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $1.5 billion

Domestic box office: $623 million

Opening weekend: $207 million

1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

source Disney

Worldwide box office: $2 billion

Domestic box office: $678 million

Opening weekend: $258 million