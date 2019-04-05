The 7 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that made over $1 billion at the global box office

- source
- Marvel Studios
“Captain Marvel” is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit a huge box-office milestone.
The movie reached $1 billion at the worldwide box office this week, joining six other MCU movies. “Avengers: Infinity War” even made $2 billion, and is one of only four movies to ever do so.
“Captain Marvel” fought off online trolls, which launched a campaign to tank its Rotten Tomatoes audience score, to become a global phenomenon. The next MCU movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” will likely join this club and shatter box-office records. Among them, it’s projected to open with the biggest debut weekend of all time, beating “Infinity War.”
Below are the seven MCU movies to hit $1 billion, ranked by how much they made globally, according to Box Office Mojo (unadjusted for inflation):
7. “Captain Marvel” (2019)
- source
- Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office (so far): $1 billion
Domestic box office (so far): $358 million
Opening weekend: $153 million
6. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
- source
- Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $1.15 billion
Domestic box office: $408 million
Opening weekend: $179 million
5. “Iron Man 3” (2013)
- source
- Marvel
Worldwide box office: $1.21 billion
Domestic box office: $409 million
Opening weekend: $174 million
4. “Black Panther” (2018)
- source
- Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Worldwide box office: $1.35 billion
Domestic box office: $700 million
Opening weekend: $202 million
3. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
- source
- Marvel
Worldwide box office: $1.4 billion
Domestic box office: $459 million
Opening weekend: $191 million
2. “The Avengers” (2012)
- source
- Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $1.5 billion
Domestic box office: $623 million
Opening weekend: $207 million
1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
- source
- Disney
Worldwide box office: $2 billion
Domestic box office: $678 million
Opening weekend: $258 million