The top 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe villains, ranked from worst to best

The biggest problem with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is its villains.

“Black Panther” was praised back in February for having one of the best villains in the universe (and in movie history). Loki, who fluctuates loyalty so often it’s hard to keep up, is another great example.

And with the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Thanos – who many people were unsure about – is getting praised for being a well-written, menacing villain. He’s played excellently by Josh Brolin despite motion capture limitations that made villains like Ultron underwhelming and cheesy.

But most of the other villains aren’t as compelling.

There’s not much there in terms of the motives, goals, and overall, a lot of them don’t feel like a genuine threat to our heroes. But that doesn’t mean that all of these MCU villains are bad: they’re just forgettable, even in some of the best movies to date including “Iron Man 3,” “Ant-Man,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Still, there are a few gems in there, and we took a look at the top 20 to give you a sense of which were the best.

This list doesn’t include all villains in the MCU: just major ones with some very special exceptions (Jeff Goldblum). It also excludes Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes and Nebula, who are good now and it was kind of obvious they would be eventually.

Here’s our ranking of the MCU villains, from worst to best:

20. Emil Blonsky/Abomination, “The Incredible Hulk”

caption The Abomination is forgettable, to say the least. source Marvel

Remember when Ed Norton was the Hulk? Tim Roth played the Abomination, and it wasn’t bad, but he was pretty much only there to help Hulk destroy as many buildings as possible.

19. Whiplash, “Iron Man 2”

caption Mickey Rourke’s performance didn’t live up to expectations. source Marvel / Paramount

Mickey Rourke was having quite the moment when “Iron Man 2” came out, being nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role in “The Wrestler.” In the marketing and trailers, his character, Whiplash, seemed menacing, creepy, and a major threat. But he was just kind of there. The movie is bad, his character is lame, and Rourke’s lack of enthusiasm didn’t help – especially compared to Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer.

18. Malekith, “Thor: The Dark World”

caption You probably don’t remember this guy. source Disney / Marvel

Who is Malekith? Good question. He was the leader of the Dark Elves and the central villain in the second “Thor” movie. His whole thing was bringing “eternal darkness” to the world, so that’s why the movie was called “The Dark World.” Malekith’s backstory and motivation is pretty much that he likes night? Thanks to Thor, the world never actually went dark. Honestly, the entire movie – which is fine, but forgettable – could have been avoided if somebody suggested Malekith just move to Alaska.

76. Ronan the Accuser, “Guardians of the Galaxy”

caption You can barely recognize actor Lee Pace behind all of the makeup. source Marvel Studios/Disney

Ronan was a mass-murdering racist, played by Lee Pace, a great actor whose performance was lost in pounds of blue make-up. Ronan is menacing thanks to Pace delivering his many, many monologues well, but other than that there’s not much characterization.

16. Alexander Pierce, “Captain America: Winter Soldier”

caption Robert Redford had an unmemorable role in one of the best Marvel movies. source Marvel Studios/Disney

“Winter Soldier” is a pretty good movie, but Alexander Pierce, played by Robert Redford, is so forgettable that I forgot Redford (one of the most iconic actors of all time) was even in the movie. Pierce is a top HYDRA operative working undercover for SHIELD and the government. I’m sure Robert Redford fell asleep reading the screenplay.

15. Darren Cross/Yellowjacket, “Ant-Man”

caption Yellowjacket was a generic bad guy, but the final battle between him and Ant-Man was cool. source Marvel

“Ant-Man” was surprisingly good. It’s funny, silly, and a successful tonal shift from the other MCU movies that paved the way for a great movie like “Thor Ragnarok.” But its villain, Yellowjacket was taken a little too seriously, and like most on this list, wasn’t memorable. The good movie could’ve been a great one if the sense of humor that defined the movie was applied to its villain. Instead, Yellowjacket applies the same personality, choices, and motivations as Obadiah Stane from “Iron Man.”

14. Dormammu, “Doctor Strange”

caption Dormammu is the ruler of the Dark Dimension. source Marvel Studios/Disney

Dormammu has one thing going for him: of all the MCU villains, he definitely has the biggest face. Dormammu isn’t necessarily a bad bad guy, but his methods, motives, and goals are repetitive, especially within the MCU. He wants to take over the universe and to do that he must destroy Earth! Zero points for originality, a lot of points for being really big and looking awesome.

13. Justin Hammer, “Iron Man 2”

caption Sam Rockwell’s dancing almost saved the movie, but it wasn’t enough. source Iron Man 2 trailer

“Iron Man 2” is a pointless bore. But its saving grace (besides Don Cheadle’s first appearance in the MCU) is Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer. Hammer was a bit lazily written: He’s jealous of Tony Stark and will do anything to damage Stark’s reputation, and attempted to build a bigger, better version of Stark’s Iron Man suit. Rockwell had so much fun with role that his scenes are the only memorable ones – he brings charisma and joy to a lifeless movie and villain.

12. Ultron, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

caption Ultron’s fight with the Avengers led to an international conversation about the damage superheroes can cause. source Marvel.com

Ultron (voiced by 80s heartthrob James Spader) was an interesting concept: a monster created by Tony Stark himself. Stark’s intentions, of course, were to save the world with Ultron’s artificial intelligence capabilities, but Ultron gained a conscience and along with that came a hatred for humanity. Ultron’s goal was to wipe humans out, leaving only metal. Ultron was fine, but his goals intentions were a stretch. The best thing about Ultron is that his origins paved the way for Stark and the heroes in the MCU to face serious consequences for their actions, starting with “Captain America: Civil War.”

11. Helmut Zemo, “Captain America: Civil War”

caption The Avengers were responsible for the death of Zemu’s family. source Marvel

Helmut Zemo blurs the lines between a desperate tie-in and a successful one. It works, but by a small margin. Zemo hates the Avengers – and plots to pit Captain America and Iron Man against each other – because his family was crushed by a building in Slovakia during the Avengers’ battle with Ultron in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” It’s refreshing to see some consequences for the damage superheroes cause. Their heroic actions result in damaged cities and dozens of deaths that create vengeful villains.

10. Tony Stark/Iron Man, “Captain America: Civil War”

caption Tony Stark needs to listen to his friends. source Marvel

Tony Stark isn’t an outright villain here, but his selfish vendetta to make himself look good to people who hate him got his friends locked up in an underground prison. Stark’s motives made “Captain America: Civil War” a better movie: choosing sides was a huge conflict for fans, and added a lot more depth to the MCU and the Avengers as individuals.

9. The Grandmaster, “Thor Ragnarok”

caption Jeff Goldblum was perfectly cast. source Marvel Studios/Disney

Jeff Goldblum’s The Grandmaster wasn’t a primary villain, but it’s Jeff Goldblum, so we had to include him here. Although his role is very minor and not directly related to the overall story the MCU is telling – or even the story within “Ragnarok,” Goldblum’s appearance made the movie wild and weird in the best way. It would not have been the same movie without him.

8. Ego the Living Planet, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

caption Ego definitely has a god complex. source Disney

Ego (Kurt Russell) was so darn likeable that while it was a bit expected that he turned out to be a villain, it was also shocking and a little difficult to take in. He was such a likable guy before we find out he’s actually a really evil mass murderer! Being Starlord/Peter Quill’s dad helped build some emotional attachment to Ego, which made the twist that he was bad even better than if he had been just some guy.

7. Obadiah Stane/Iron-Monger, “Iron Man”

caption Obadiah was a good friend to Howard Stark, Tony’s dad. source Marvel Studios

As the first villain in the first MCU movie ever, Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) defined what these villains could and should be. First appearing as a mentor to our hero, Tony Stark, the twist is that Obadiah has been planning to take over the company, and is pissed when Stark decides to stop manufacturing weapons. His motivations, while not relatable, make sense, and he has the intelligence, resources, and talent to be believably threatening.

6. Hela, “Thor: Ragnarok”

caption Hela was the Goddess of death and the former executioner of Asgard. source Marvel

Hela (Cate Blanchett) brought the royal family of Asgard some drama that beats anything you’ll see on “The Crown.” In “Ragnarok,” Thor and Loki find out they have a long-lost sister who is the goddess of death. And also she’s super evil! How did they not know about this? Because Odin erased her existence from Asgardian history. Hela (very) easily destroys Thor’s hammer then takes over Asgard, posing a very real threat to a kingdom that’s about to meet its prophesized demise.

5. Johann Schmidt/Red Skull, “Captain America: The First Avenger”

caption Red Skull was a high-ranking official in the Nazi party. source Marvel Studios

Red Skull is pure evil – there’s not even a bit of humanity left in him. He’s a Nazi that became a confidant of Adolf Hitler. But he turned his back on the Nazis in his search for the coveted Tesseract, and his mission to take over the world for himself. He’s a one-note villain, but Hugo Weaving’s performance makes him more terrifying than what was on the page.

4. Vulture, “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

caption Vulture became a criminal to support his family. source Columbia Pictures

Vulture, or Adrian Toomes, played by a very well-cast Michael Keaton – who probably got this role for appearing as another man with wings in “Birdman” – is one of the rare villains in the MCU that has a personal vendetta against the superheroes who doesn’t feel like a desperate tie-in. The battle in 2012’s “The Avengers” affected his livelihood: He ran a company that cleaned up damage from superhero battles. But the Department of Damage Control, put together by the federal government with the help of Tony Stark, caused the company to fold. In their final battle, Spider-Man saves Vulture’s life. In prison, Vulture refuses to reveal Spider-Man’s real identity, proving that his arc throughout the movie is worth investing in.

3. Thanos, “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and end credit scenes in “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

caption One of Thanos’s many, many different faces. source Marvel

Going into “Infinity War,” Thanos was pretty lame, and was formerly number 20 on this list. But Josh Brolin brings Thanos to life. Thanos is menacing and brings real stakes to the heroes and the world they live in. His motivations are a combination of Loki’s and Killmonger’s – two of the absolute best villains in the MCU. His intentions, like Killmonger’s, are well-meaning but flawed: Thanos believes that overpopulation is causing pain all over the universe, and wiping out half of the population will fix it. But like Loki, he has some family-related obstacles that add some more compelling elements to his personality and mission.

2. Loki, “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Thor: Ragnarok”

caption Loki is always up to no good, but sometimes he is good. It’s confusing! source Disney / Marvel

The MCU wouldn’t be the same without Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Loki is the, for lack of a better word, emo adopted son of Odin and Thor’s brother. He’s always felt second best, and tries to give himself something to live for by being bad. He loves his brother – and no matter how much they hate each other, they’d actually do anything for each other when their lives depend on it. Loki is complicated and has more emotional depth than most villains in any movie.

1. Erik Killmonger, “Black Panther”

caption Killmonger fights for ideals that actually make sense. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Killmonger, played by the wonderful Michel B. Jordan, is one of the MCU’s best Marvel villains because he’s fighting for a cause that is actually quite reasonable. It’s not just one pure evil guy (or woman) versus the heroes. A lot of thought and backstory was put into Killmonger, and it didn’t start with what makes him evil. By prioritizing his motivations and personality, director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler made one of the MCU’s best villains, and one of the best villains in movie history.