All the Marvel movies and shows you can stream on Disney+ — from “Iron Man” to the new “Loki”

Disney+ subscribers can stream all the Marvel movies, along with tons of brand- new original programming that takes fans deeper into the Marvel universe.

As of publishing time, Disney+ has announced 10 new Marvel shows centered around major characters like Loki, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and more.

Here are all the Marvel movies and shows you can stream on Disney+, including “The Falcon and Winter Soldier, “WandaVision, and “Loki.”

One of the biggest draws of Disney+ is the huge library of Marvel movies and exclusive new shows you can watch. Starting November 12, 2019, Marvel classics like “Iron Man” as well as new shows like “Loki” and “WandaVision” will all be in one place for unlimited streaming.

What is Disney+ and how much does it cost?

Disney+ is Disney’s new ad-free streaming subscription with tons of existing Disney movies and TV shows as well as new original shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox.

There’s a free 7-day trial for new subscribers. After that, the monthly subscription will cost $6.99/month, and an annual subscription will cost $69.99/year, which drops the monthly rate to $5.83.

Streaming is available on your TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone with no limit on downloads.

What Marvel movies and shows can I watch?

When the new streaming subscription service launches on November 12, 2019, Disney+ will feature a ton of Marvel films. Titles like “Iron Man” and “Captain Marvel” will be available immediately, while recent blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” will be available closer to the end of the year and movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther” will roll out in 2020.

We’ll also be blessed with spin-off series on fan-favorite characters in 2020. Loki will return with more of his mischief in a series aptly named “Loki,” the Scarlet Witch will take us on a surreal spin in “WandaVision,” and all sorts of alternative realities in the Marvel universe will be explored in the experimental animated series “What If?” There’ll also be shows centered around new characters like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, though plot summaries and release dates are light as of publication time.

Between the major blockbuster films, exclusive shows, and even reality shows, there’s plenty of Marvel heroics for every kind of fan.

Here are all the Marvel movies and shows you can watch on Disney+:

Marvel movies

When Disney+ launches, you’ll be able to stream:

“Captain Marvel”

“Iron Man”

“Iron Man 3”

“Thor: The Dark World”

“Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe”

On December 11, 2019, “Avengers: Endgame” will be released.

Over the first year, Disney+ will roll out:

“Ant-man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” ”

“Iron Man 2”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Marvel TV Shows

“Spider-Woman” (1979)

“Spider-Man” (1981)

“Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends” (1981)

“X-Men: The Series” (1992)

“Iron Man” (1994)

“Fantastic Four” (1994)

“Spider-Man”(1994)

“The Incredible Hulk” (1996)

“The Silver Surfer” (1998)

“Avengers: United They Stand” (1999)

“Spider-Man Unlimited” (1999)

“Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes” (2006)

“Iron Man: Armored Adventures” (2008)

“Iron Man” (2008)

“Wolverine and the X-Men” (2009)

“The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” (2010)

“Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man” (2012)

“Ultimate Spider-Man” (2012)

“Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.” (2013)

“Avengers Assemble” (2013)

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” (2015)

“Spider-Man (2017)

“Inhumans” (2017)

“Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors” (2018)

“The Falcon and Winter Soldier” – Fall 2020

“The Falcon and Winter Soldier” will be the first of the new onslaught of Marvel shows to hit Disney+.

The new series reportedly will take place after Captain America passes the proverbial torch (in the form of his shield) to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie). The Falcon will be accompanied by Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), who will most likely be struggling with his past.

“WandaVision” – Spring 2021

“WandaVision” features Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) post “Avengers: Endgame.” Characters like Jimmy Woo from “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) from “Thor: The Dark World” are also in the show, though the actual plot is still light on details.

“Loki” – Spring 2021

Spoiler alert: Loki and all his mischief is coming back.

This is excellent news for those who have been mourning Loki’s death in “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the Nordic trickster, most likely due to the tesseract that enables him to travel through space and time.

“What If?” – Summer 2021

“What If?” is an animated series based in the Marvel Universe with the premise that changing one small thing in the narrative of the superheroes could change the course of the character and the world.

Major talent from Marvel include Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and many more.

“Hawkeye” – Fall 2021

In late 2021, Hawkeye – a superhero without a superpower – will return to the screen in his own spin-off show.

In “Hawkeye,” Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will mentor and bestow his knowledge upon young Avenger Kate Bishop. The character has yet to be officially cast but is rumored to be Hailee Steinfeld.

“Ms. Marvel” – To be announced

“Ms. Marvel” will be a groundbreaking live-action show based on the comic by the same name.

The show will feature Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to star in her own solo comic series, as a Pakistani-American living with her devout family in New Jersey while dealing with her superpowers.

“She-Hulk” – To be announced

Marvel has yet to give much information about “She-Hulk.” but we do know some details.

The show will be based on Jennifer Walters, cousin of the Hulk, aka Bruce Banner. After Walters gets a blood transfusion from Banner, she gets some of the Hulk’s gamma poisoning and becomes the She-Hulk.

“Marvel Hero Project” – To be announced

One of the reality programs on Disney+ will be the “Marvel Hero Project,” which highlights extraordinary kids who have helped their community.

In each episode, the heroic kids get surprised with the honor of being drawn as superheroes in their very own Marvel comic. The comics will then be available via Marvel Unlimited and the Marvel Digital Comic Store for free.

“Moon Knight” – To be announced

Another project that is light on details is the upcoming adventure series “Moon Knight.” All we know is that it’s based on a cloaked avenger named Mark Specter, who suffers from multiple personalities and questionable instincts.

“Marvel’s 616″– To Be Announced

The documentary series “Marvel’s 616” (a working title according to Disney) will do a deep dive into the history and culture behind Marvel’s stories and characters.