A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies back-to-back

CableTV.com is offering to pay one Marvel fan $1,000 to watch 20 Marvel movies back-to-back.

It would take you over 40 hours to do. CabletTV.com did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on if the chosen applicant can sleep.

The offer is in anticipation of “Avengers: Endgame,” which is out on April 26.

The chosen fan would also need to live-tweet their experience and would receive more Marvel gifts.

To prepare for the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” CableTV.com is looking for a Marvel fan to watch the movies and live-tweet their experience while tagging CableTV on their social channels.

The chosen applicant will watch all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from phases one through three. That means the person must watch:

“Iron Man” (2008)

“The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

“Iron Man 2” (2010)

“Thor” (2011)

“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

“The Avengers” (2012)

“Iron Man 3” (2013)

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

“Ant-Man” (2015)

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

“Black Panther” (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

The only MCU exclusion is “Captain Marvel,” which is still in theaters.

The application says “no sleep till ‘Endgame,'” but with more than 43 hours of movies to watch, that’s a large task. CableTV.com didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment about being allowed to sleep.

“Once your MCU binge-watch and live-tweeting extravaganza is complete, we’ll ask you to share your takeaways from the movies so we can make some beautiful, bada– rankings together,” the application reads.

In addition to the cash, the fan will receive all 2o movies on Blu-Ray and a “survival kit,” which includes an Iron Man Snuggie and more Marvel gear.

Applications are only open to US citizens who are 18 years old or older.

If this sounds like your dream job, you can apply here.

Watch “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters Friday, April 26.