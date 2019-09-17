25 fun gifts even the most devoted Marvel fans will love

source Williams Sonoma

Marvel celebrated its 80 th anniversary on August 31, and you should too!

There really is something for every kind of Marvel fan from those who like to cook to those who enjoy to taking a deep dive into the history of the franchise.

If you love Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy or any of the other superheroes in the Marvel Universe, these unique items are for you. They also make fantastic gifts for your superhero loving friends and family.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Marvel comics, the franchise that has taken over screens both big and small and has become a worldwide phenomenon. The very first Marvel comic book was released in October of 1939 and featured stories about superheroes the Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner. Over the next 80 years, Marvel would continue to unleash a colorful cast of characters such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, among many, many more.

While Marvel primarily exists in comic book and movie form, there is a thriving market of Marvel-inspired goods and merchandise. Beyond shirts, hoodies, and pj’s for kids, there are mugs, office supplies, and even kitchen appliances honoring the likes of Groot, Thanos, and even Stan Lee himself. Yes, there are many, many ways to pay tribute to the superheroes that we all know and love, but we’ve narrowed down the contenders to these 25 super cool pieces of merchandise.

A meat tenderizer that allows you to flatten meat like Thor

source Amazon

Pummel your beef or chicken with this clever hammer meat tenderizer inspired by Thor’s mighty Mjolnir. The double-sided tool features a silicone grip handle so you’ll be able to harness the power safely. It even has a reminder of Thor’s legacy with the quote “Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor” embossed on one side of the hammer.

A super way to make a cup of coffee

source Amazon

Let Captain America make you a cup of joe. He’ll brew one up for you via ground coffee and will look good doing it.

A way to build your own Sanctum Sanctorum

source Walmart

Using over 1,000 Lego pieces, build your own Sanctum Sanctorum as seen in “Avengers: Infinity War.” It’s not just the building you’ll get but also figures of Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Iron Spider-Man, Cull Obsidian, and Ebony Maw.

A sturdy suitcase to bring superheroes on your trip

source Amazon

Don’t hit the road alone, bring along a few of your mighty friends. This lightweight spinner suitcase is covered in black-and-white comic strip images of Marvel favorites like Iron Man, The Hulk, and Captain America.

A Hulk head and fist that hangs out on your wall

source Amazon

This is a wild way to do a night-light, but if you’re a Hulk fan, it’s wild in all the right ways. This head and fist set is cordless; they both run on batteries. The set includes the crack stickers, so it really looks like the Hulk is coming through your wall. If you like other options, you can invite Spider-Man, Iron Man, or Captain America to bust through your walls.

A Rocket Raccoon Tiki Mug for your own powerful elixir

source Amazon

The easy part is ordering this retro style 16-ounce Ceramic Tiki Mug featuring Rock Raccoon. The hard part is stopping at just one! Geeki Tikis also makes an Iron Man, Black Panther, and Spider-Man mug among many, many others.

A set of Hulk oven mitts to protect your skin

source Amazon

While the Hulk is usually busy doing stuff like protecting the world, these Hulk-inspired oven mitts have a far more humble task: protesting your hands from hot items. These padded mitts feature rubber treads on the palms and loops for hanging.

A smartwatch that will help get you into hero shape

source Amazon

Garmin just released special edition smartwatches inspired by Captain America and Captain Marvel. Not only does it offer many smart features, it also has character-inspired app experiences too. The smartwatch has fitness and wellness tracking tools, notifications, music, and Garmin Pay. The superhero interface includes badges you can earn by completing various fitness activities.

A cute place for your pens and pencils

source Amazon

One of the cutest creatures in the Marvel universe has to be Baby Groot. This adorable guy can live on your desk and keep watch over your pens and pencils. You can also use it as a planter if you’d like!

A game for those who think they know Marvel

source Amazon

The Marvel Trivia Box contains hundreds of questions for Marvel fans young and old. The set also includes 20 collectible character cards.

A way to honor Stan Lee

source Amazon

Stan Lee, who has become synonymous with Marvel, is honored with this stylish Funko Pop! figure. The patina of this figure really gives it a regal appeal.

A way to put on your makeup like a superhero

source Amazon

This five-piece brush set has everything you need to do your makeup like a hero, or in this case, like Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers.

An old-school way to listen to the ‘Guardians’ soundtrack

source Amazon

Since the epic superhero flick “Guardians of the Galaxy” was released in 2014, the soundtrack has been a bestseller. In fact, it’s No. 1 in soundtracks on Amazon as we write this. While you can order it digitally, on CD, or on vinyl, we love the old cassette version just like Peter Quill has in the movie.

A pair of kicks to let your kid get in touch with their inner superhero

source Adidas

Adidas has a variety of superhero-inspired sneakers perfect for those little ones who are on the go. We love this pair that pay tribute to Captain Marvel with the blue, red, and gold detailing.

A guidebook to the Marvel Universe

source Amazon

Do a deep dive into the Marvel Universe with this comprehensive encyclopedia that includes all sorts of facts, stats, and images featuring 1,200 classic and new Marvel characters.

A stylish Black Panther hoodie

source Uniqlo

Uniqlo continues to roll out unique capsule collections based on Marvel, from Spiderman T-shirts to Hulk sweatshirts. This Black Panther hoodie is particularly cool. They also just launched the Marvel Retro Gaming collection, very hip.

A great way to get to know Stan Lee

source Amazon

Marvel’s Stan Lee may be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. This large format book (it’s 20 inches by 13 inches by 3 inches) includes a large assortment of stunning images and a huge amount of information.

A way to make Captain America toast

source Disney

This toaster doesn’t just make toast, it’s makes Captain America branded toast. This two-slice toaster will mark your bread with an image of Captain America’s shield.

A pair of Spidey socks

source Disney

This pair of Stance Spider-Man socks has cool retro comic book graphics, perfect for any web-slinger.

A pair of gleaming gold cufflinks à la Thanos

source Disney

Show off your love for “Avengers: Infinity War” with this pair of Infinity Gauntlet cufflinks. The gold tone set includes faux jewels that represent the Infinity Stones: Space, Power, Reality, Time, Mind, and Soul.

A timepiece worthy of an Avenger

source Disney

This Avengers watch has its own superpower: The Citizen Eco-Drive technology converts light sources into energy, so there’s no need for batteries. Plus, the Avengers logo and swanky design are pretty sweet.

A set of Black Panther Kimoyo Beads

source Disney

You don’t need to go to Wakanda to get a set of kimoyo beads. You can pick up a set right here! Sadly, no special powers come with them – they just look cool.

A bag made from Groot

source Disney

This 100% recycled tote bag gives a whole new use for the tree-like creature Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy fame, besides you know, saving the universe.

A way to mix it up with the superheroes

source Williams Sonoma

Bring superhero strength to your cooking with this set of heat-resistant silicone spatulas. Each of the three mixing tools is decorated with a different Spider-Man moment.

A way to get in early on the Avengers Campus frenzy

source Disney

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure may not be opening until 2020, but it’s not too early to get in on the action. This new Marvel-themed land – which will include a Spider-Man attraction and an Ant-Man themed eatery – already is rolling out the merchandise in anticipation of all the action that’s to come. Be an early recruit by picking up one of these Avengers Campus T-shirts.