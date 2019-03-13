One big way Marvel is different from other movie studios, according to the editor of ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Black Panther’

caption “Captain Marvel” source Marvel Studios

Film editor Debbie Berman, who has co-edited three Marvel movies including “Captain Marvel,” told Business Insider how Marvel Studios is different from other studios.

“They schedule additional photography in as part of the normal filmmaking process,” she said. “Normally it’s used at the end where people think, ‘We’re in trouble, we need to shoot that.'”

Film editor Debbie Berman has co-edited three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in three years: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017, “Black Panther” last year, and the recently released “Captain Marvel,” which has already hit $500 million worldwide in less than week.

Berman told Business Insider that there’s a unique way Marvel Studios differs from other studios, and it’s one reason why it releases hit after hit in theaters.

Berman said that Marvel schedules “additional photography,” or reshoots, ahead of time as part of the filmmaking process, whereas other studios will usually schedule reshoots only after they feel something isn’t right with the movie.

“The one thing Marvel does that is different from other studios is they schedule additional photography in as part of the normal filmmaking process,” she said. “Normally it’s used at the end where people think, ‘We’re in trouble, we need to shoot that.’ But Marvel understands that we’ll know more about the film after we’ve gotten a first version of it and that will inform us on how to make it better. It’s not fixing something that’s broken, it’s just part of the process. It’s nice to know you have that option and that it will be supported.”

The MCU has a reputation for being a well-oiled machine. But Berman said the three Marvel movies she’s worked on “have felt like different experiences,” and the creative freedom is refreshing.

“What’s great about Marvel is you feel you have a strong creative voice in the process, especially as an editor,” she said. “If we get a version of the film and I say, ‘Wow, this would really work if we had a scene that sets this up,’ if they think it makes the film better, they will support that.”

