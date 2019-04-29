The 3 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies audiences loved the most, and the one they liked least

caption Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

Three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including “Avengers: Endgame,” have received A+ Cinemascores, a measure of how much audiences liked a movie.

The lowest-scored MCU movie, “Thor,” still received a B+.

“Avengers: Endgame” broke all kinds of box-office records over the weekend, making a massive $350 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide. It’s further proof, as if we needed any more, that audiences love the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But there are some MCU movies that viewers have enjoyed most out of the 22 movies so far.

Three of them have received A+ grades from Cinemascore, which has surveyed audiences during a movie’s opening night for 40 years. They are “Avengers: Endgame,” last year’s “Black Panther,” and 2012’s “The Avengers.”

This is the rare instance where critics and audiences agree.

“Endgame” and “Black Panther” are the two most well-reviewed MCU movies on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The former has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, and the latter has a 97%. “The Avengers” isn’t far behind with 92%.

But there is one MCU movie that audiences didn’t love like the others: 2011’s “Thor.” But even that still has a B+ Cinemascore. “Thor” isn’t the worst-reviewed MCU movie among critics (that honor goes to the sequel, “Thor: The Dark World,” and “The Incredible Hulk”), but it’s toward the bottom of the list with a 77% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

