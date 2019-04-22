30 celebrities you probably didn’t realize appeared in Marvel movies

caption Did you catch Matt Damon in “Thor: Ragnarok”? source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

A bunch of celebrities and big actors have made cameos and appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From Olivia Munn to Matt Damon, INSIDER rounds up the cameos you may not remember since “Iron Man” kicked off the franchise in 2008.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t just full of big stars now. Before Mark Ruffalo was stomping around as the Hulk and Lupita Nyong’o joined the fight in Wakanda, the Marvel movies were filled with celebrities.

Going back 10 years, there have been some pretty big cameos and appearances from actors you may have forgotten about or rising stars you missed entirely unless you did a recent movie binge ahead of the “Avengers: Infinity War” release.

INSIDER rounded up the actors you probably forgot appeared in Marvel movies over the past decade. We’re looking specifically at the 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that have been released. That doesn’t include “X-Men” movies from Fox and Sony’s “Spider-Man” saga.

Some of them are easier to remember than others. Sir Ben Kingsley played an odd villain in “Iron Man 3” and Don Cheadle famously replaced Terrence Howard as War Machine. Before Ruffalo was thrashing around as the Hulk, it was Edward Norton as the big green guy. Keep reading to see which stars appeared in the MCU.

“Modern Family” dad Ty Burrell appeared in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.”

caption Before you recognized him as Phil Dunphy, he was romancing Liv Tyler in “The Incredible Hulk.” source Marvel

He played Bruce Banner’s psychotherapist, Dr. Leonard Samson, before Mark Ruffalo took over the role.

Olivia Munn plays a reporter at the Stark Expo at the start of “Iron Man 2.”

caption Olivia Munn can be seen in the first 10 minutes of “Iron Man 2.” source Paramount/Marvel

Before acting in Hollywood, Munn was a journalist co-hosting “Attack of the Show!” on G4. This cameo felt very fitting.

“House of Cards” star Kate Mara also appeared near the start of “Iron Man 2” to deliver Tony Stark a subpoena.

caption Tony thought she may be waiting to go home with him. He was wrong. source Marvel

Mara played a US Marshal who greeted Tony and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) at the film’s start.

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, briefly chats at a restaurant with Pepper Potts and Tony Stark in “Iron Man 2.”

caption Elon Musk’s cameo happens 26 minutes into “Iron Man 2.” source Paramount Pictures, Marvel

Musk congratulates Potts on running Stark Industries. The real-life tech entrepreneur also briefly tells Stark he has an idea for an electric jet, something Tony says they’ll make happen.

DJ AM appeared as a DJ at Tony Stark’s birthday party in “Iron Man 2.”

caption DJ AM kept the beats going at Stark’s house. source Paramount Pictures, Marvel

Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein died August 28, 2009 from an accidental overdose.

“The Leftovers” star Justin Theroux appeared briefly as a cop near the end of “Iron Man 2.”

caption You probably never noticed this back when the 2010 sequel came out. source Marvel, Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has a short conversation with him after things go awry at the Stark Expo.

There’s another reason Theroux has a small cameo in the movie. He was one of the film’s screenwriters!

His co-star Carrie Coon appeared more recently in “Avengers: Infinity War” as a member of the villainous Black Order.

caption Coon also recently starred on FX’s “Fargo.” source Marvel, Donna Ward/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Coon played Proxima Midnight who faced off against Black Widow.

You can read more on the movie’s villains here.

Seth Green appeared in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in “Iron Man 2” before taking on the role of Howard the Duck in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Green appeared briefly as a fan in an elevator as Tony Stark was leaving the Stark Expo.

Years later, he returned to the Marvel universe to voice Howard the Duck, a captive of the Collector (Benicio del Toro), in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its sequel.

Rene Russo played Thor’s mom, Frigga, in the first two movies before she was killed off.

caption Thor didn’t only have a famous dad played by Anthony Hopkins. source Marvel

Frigga was killed in “Thor: The Dark World” by Malekith.

You may not remember that Tommy Lee Jones appeared as Colonel Chester Phillips in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

caption Tommy Lee Jones in “Captain America.” source Marvel

Phillips helped choose Peggy Carter to run S.H.I.E.L.D.

Before she was on “Game of Thrones,” Natalie Dormer had a small role in the movie.

caption Agent Carter was not happy when she caught Lorraine locking lips with Rogers. source Marvel, HBO

Dormer’s Pvt. Lorraine started seducing Rogers when she knew who he was.

“Harry Potter” actor David Bradley appeared in the movie as a church keeper.

caption You can see him near the start of the movie interacting with the head of HYDRA, Johann Schmidt (Hugo Weaving). source Marvel

More recently, Bradley has been on FX’s “The Strain.”

Stanley Tucci’s Dr. Abraham Erskine recruits Steve Rogers to become a super-soldier.

caption Tucci later appeared more incognito in the “Hunger Games” movies. source Marvel

Erskine sits down with Rogers before he undergoes the experiment.

You may not have recognized “Doctor Who’s” Christopher Eccleston as the villain of “Thor: The Dark World.”

caption Eccleston also appeared on HBO’s “The Leftovers” with Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux. source Marvel, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eccleston played Malekith, who wanted to gather the aether – one of the Infinity stones – to rule the world.

He’s not the only “Doctor Who” star to appear in the Marvel Universe. Jenna Coleman had a small role in the first “Captain America” movie.

caption Poor Steve Rogers was sidelined in the background. source Marvel

Before she was taken away in the T.A.R.D.I.S., Coleman attended an exhibit on future technology with Bucky Barnes.

“2 Broke Girls” actress Kat Dennings appeared in “Thor: The Dark World” as Jane Foster’s intern.

caption Darcy is just out here rooting for Jane’s relationship with the God of Thunder. source Marvel

Darcy Lewis (Dennings) makes small talk with Thor before he whisks Jane off to Asgard.

“Westworld” actress Talulah Riley had a brief role in the movie, too.

caption Riley’s character was filling Thor in on Jane Foster’s condition. source Marvel, John P. Johnson/HBO

Riley played a nurse in Asgard.

Before he played Dr. Dre, Corey Hawkins was in the navy in “Iron Man 3.”

caption Hawkins can be seen briefly in the third “Iron Man” as part of the navy ops. source Marvel

Hawkins went on to appear in “The Walking Dead” and “Kong: Skull Island.”

Joan Rivers had a brief cameo in the third “Iron Man,” too.

caption Rivers appears in a small news segment. source Marvel

Rivers gives some commentary on the look of James Rhodey’s red, white, and blue Iron Patriot armor.

“Community” fans were probably excited to see Danny Pudi in “Captain America: Winter Soldier” as a member of S.H.I.E.L.D.

caption Pudi previously worked with the “Winter Soldier” directors on “Community.” source Marvel

Captain America, Falcon, and Maria Hill hold him at gunpoint so they can take over the communications room. Poor guy.

Glenn Close surprised fans with a role in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Don’t expect to see Nova Prime again. source Marvel

Close played commander of the Nova Corps, Irani Rael. At the end of the 2014 movie, she was placed in charge of one of the six Infinity stones.

Thor revealed that Thanos wiped out her planet in order to acquire it.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” villain Taserface is Chris Sullivan from “This Is Us.”

caption That’s Tobey from “This Is Us.” source Marvel, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

You probably didn’t recognize him as one of the Ravagers.

Miley Cyrus voiced a Marvel character at the very end of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

caption You probably couldn’t tell while watching the film. source Marvel, Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart Media

If you stuck around through the credits, Cyrus lent her voice to Mainframe, who only appeared as a head at the end of the sequel.

Director James Gunn said at the film’s press junket in LA that he asked to have Cyrus in the film.

“I was watching ‘The Voice’ and I [thought] she’s so likable and her voice is awesome, she’s got the best voice. And then I asked Kevin [Feige], what do you think about casting Miley Cyrus as the voice of Mainframe? He was like well if you think we can get her… and I got her to do it,” he said.

It probably wasn’t too difficult. Cyrus is now married to Chris Hemsworth’s brother, Liam.

Ving Rhames showed up at the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to honor Yondu’s death.

caption Charlie-27 pays tribute to Yondu near the film’s end. source Marvel

Rhames played Charlie-27, one of the original members of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comics. Charlie-27 is space pilot for Jupiter who’s the only survivor when his city gets destroyed by a group of aliens.

You can read more on him and the original Guardians here.

“Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” star Michelle Yeoh shows up in “GOTG Vol. 2” right after as Aleta Ogord.

caption Michelle Yeoh was also in “Crazy Rich Asians” and guest stars on “Star Trek: Discovery.” source Marvel

Aleta was also one of the original members of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comics.

Did you catch Matt Damon in “Thor: Ragnarok”?

caption Damon played Loki in the play-within-a-movie. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

He played Loki in a play on Asgard. Apparently, he and Chris Hemsworth are friends, helping the scene come together.

He wasn’t the only famous face to show up during that scene.

Chris Hemsworth’s brother, Luke, played the role of Thor in the Asgardian play.

caption Luke Hemsworth got to fill in as Thor … sort of. source Marvel

He’s another “Westworld” star who has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The family is rounded out with Sam Neill as their father, Odin.

caption Did you catch any of these? source Marvel

You can read more on the surprise cameos here.

“The Walking Dead” actor Ross Marquand filled in as Red Skull in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

caption Marquand surprisingly shows up in “Infinity War.” source Marvel, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Ross, known for his spot-on impersonations, takes over the role from Hugo Weaving. We learn Red Skull was forced to serve as the protector of the soul stone on Vormir after touching the Tesseract.

Trevor Noah has a small cameo in “Black Panther” you would never notice.

caption Trevor Noah at the Grammys in 2018. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fans noticed the “Daily Show” host plays the Wakandan AI, Griot, who helps Everett Ross pilot a ship in the movie.