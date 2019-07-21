Marvel just announced all of its movies for the next 2 years — here they all are

caption A fourth “Thor” movie is coming with Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, and the return of Natalie Portman. source Marvel Studios

Now that “Avengers: Endgame” has been released, Marvel Studios is finally showing fans what they can expect to see next on screen.

Marvel announced its next wave of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday evening. From a star-studded movie called “The Eternals” to a “Doctor Strange” sequel, here are the five films you can expect to see in theaters for the next two years.

May 1, 2020: ‘Black Widow’

caption We have not seen the last of Scarlet Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Marvel/YouTube

The Hollywood Reporter reported last July that Cate Shortland (“Lore”) would direct the solo movie, which is said to be set before the events of 2012’s “The Avengers.”

David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz also star in the film. Taskmaster will be the villain in the movie, and it sounds like we’re finally going to learn what happened in Budapest.

November 6, 2020: ‘The Eternals’

caption Angelina Jolie will star in the Marvel movie. source Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Images

Marvel has quietly been casting the film based around the group of immortal beings created by cosmic Gods. Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”), Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”), Salma Hayek, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie will star in the movie.

February 12, 2021: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

caption Simu Liu will play the master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi. source George Pimentel/Getty Images for Disney Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the movie about the Master of Kung Fu. The character was introduced in the comics in 1973. Simu Liu will play the titular character. Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8”) will also star.

Tony Leung will play the Mandarin. A fake version of the character, played by Ben Kingsley, appeared in “Iron Man 3.”

May 7, 2021: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

caption Benedict Cumberbatch in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

The director of the first “Doctor Strange,” Scott Derrickson, is back and he said he’s going to make “the first scary MCU film.” We’re ready!

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Strange. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be in the sequel, too. The events of her Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” will directly tie in to “Doctor Strange 2.”

November 5, 2021: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

caption Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth will be back as Valkyrie and Thor. source Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth is getting a fourth “Thor” movie! The Hollywood Reporter reported “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi will return to direct the sequel.

Tessa Thompson will also return as Valkyrie. Natalie Portman appeared on stage for the announcement of the movie as well. She’s going to play a female version of Thor straight out of the comics.

Marvel also surprisingly announced a ‘Blade’ movie.

caption Mahershala Ali will be Blade. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali will play the human/vampire hybrid who protects humans from vamps. Wesley Snipes originated the role in the 1998 movie. It will be separate from the Phase 4 movies. No release date was given.

At the end of Marvel Comic-Con panel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that’s the Phase 4 slate of movies, but they didn’t even get to sequels for “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel” yet, which are eventually expected. He also hinted a “Fantastic Four” movie will come at some point.