Marvel will continue to dominate with its next wave of movies and TV shows, but ‘Phase 5’ could be even bigger

Marvel Studios revealed its full movie and TV slate for the next two years at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future beyond 2021 could be even bigger.

“Patience comes to mind when you think of Marvel,” the Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Business Insider. “Marvel’s strategies are thought out in terms of decades, not years.”

Besides “Phase Four,” Marvel has three release dates set for yet-to-be-titled movies in 2022, and anticipated sequels to “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” are in the works.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” reboot is not part of Phase Four.

The X-Men and Fantastic Four will also eventually be introduced to the MCU now that Disney owns the former Fox properties.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will dominate pop culture and the box office long after “Avengers: Endgame” – and even after its dynamic next wave of titles.

Marvel Studios revealed its movie and TV show slate for the next two years at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, which it called “Phase Four.” It included anticipated sequels such as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Disney Plus TV series starring fan-favorite characters like Tom Hiddleston’s “Loki,” and the unexpected introduction of actor Mahershala Ali to the MCU as the vampire hunter Blade.

But Marvel still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve, and the MCU’s future beyond Phase Four could be even bigger than what it revealed Saturday. Marvel Studios has three release dates already set for 2022, which weren’t part of Saturday’s Comic-Con panel: February 18, May 6, and July 29.

“Everything Marvel does is so well thought out, planned to the nth degree, and strategically complex, and the Comic-Con announcements are no exception,” the Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Business Insider. “Patience comes to mind when you think of Marvel. Marvel’s strategies are thought out in terms of decades, not years.”

James Gunn is directing “Guardians 3” once he finishes Warner Bros. and DC’s “The Suicide Squad,” which comes to theaters in 2021. Gunn’s first two “Guardians” movies made a combined $1.6 billion worldwide. Ryan Coogler is returning to direct a sequel to “Black Panther,” which earned $1.3 billion worldwide last year.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige acknowledged at Comic-Con that a “Captain Marvel” sequel will happen, which is no surprise given that the movie also grossed over $1 billion.

Feige told Collider that Ali’s “Blade” is not part of Phase Four, so it will arrive after 2021.

And then there’s the X-Men and Fantastic Four, which Disney owns the film rights to after the Fox merger. Feige also acknowledged at Comic-Con that they would be in the MCU’s future.

“Whatever we do will be quite different than what’s been done before,” Feige said of the X-Men.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters, and about bringing Marvel’s ‘first family’ [Fantastic Four] up to the platform and level that they deserve,” he told Variety. When asked by Variety whether he’s anywhere near to revealing story and casting details, Feige said “no,” further signaling that Marvel Studios isn’t in any rush to reboot the property. The same could likely be said for the X-Men.

“I think there’s a strong argument to be made that the longer the wait, the more anticipation there will be for it,” the Boxoffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins told Business Insider in April. “It gives these other Fox versions time to settle.”

Fans have plenty to look forward to in the franchise’s future, and it could continue its unparalleled success for years to come.

“When it comes to Marvel, their style of revealing less and delivering more is a great one, no mater how tough it is on the true fans for whom every piece of information is like a nugget of gold,” Dergarabedian said.