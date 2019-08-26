Marvel Studios boss talks losing Spider-Man: ‘It was never meant to last forever’

caption “Spider-Man: Homecoming” source Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed the Sony and Disney Spider-Man split over the weekend.

“We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly during the Disney D23 expo.

Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement over Spider-Man’s future movie appearances and Marvel Studios will no longer be involved in future “Spider-Man” movies.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige broke his silence about Spider-Man’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News broke last week that Sony and Disney’s Spider-Man partnership would be coming to an end after the two companies failed to reach a new deal over the character’s future film appearances. Sony, which owns the Spider-Man film rights, struck a deal with Disney in 2015 in which the character could appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Sony would retain distribution rights.

Disney asked for a 50/50 cofinancing stake in future “Spider-Man” movies, according to Deadline (a source familiar with the situation told Business Insider the Deadline report was accurate). That’s a significant step up from the current deal in which Disney receives up to 5% of first-dollar gross and all merchandising revenue.

Sony blamed Disney for the deal’s failure in a statement on Tuesday, saying that Feige’s many responsibilities after the Disney-Fox merger “do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own.” Moving forward, Marvel Studios and Feige will not be involved in Spider-Man movies, though star Tom Holland is expected to return.

