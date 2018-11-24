Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige wrote a tribute to Stan Lee, and described their final meeting: ‘Maybe on some level, he knew’

caption Kevin Feige and Stan Lee source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wrote a tribute to Stan Lee for Entertainment Weekly this week.

Feige described his final meeting with Lee, in which the two reminisced about Lee’s cameos in Marvel movies.

“He talked about the past more than I had ever heard him talk about the past,” Feige wrote. “So maybe on some level, he knew.”

Feige also said that Lee always joked about needing more lines in the movies.

A modern Marvel titan shared a farewell to Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee this week.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who oversees the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), wrote a tribute to Lee for Entertainment Weekly, which can be found in the latest issue or online now. Lee, the former president of Marvel Comics who co-created Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and dozens of more characters, died earlier this month at 95.

Feige described his final meeting with Lee in his tribute, in which the two reminisced about Lee’s cameos in Marvel movies.

“Did he know that his time was running out? I don’t know,” Feige wrote. “In hindsight, he was slightly more wistful than I’d seen him before. He talked about the past more than I had ever heard him talk about the past. So maybe on some level, he knew.”

Lee has appeared in every MCU movie in a brief cameo, and nearly all other Marvel movies, as well. He’ll appear in two more movies before 2018 is over: Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” next month, and Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which is in theaters now. He had also already filmed his “Avengers 4” cameo for next year.

Feige also said that Lee would always joke that he needed more lines for a cameo whenever he was on the set of a movie.

“He always would joke – but not really joke – about wanting more lines, although he understood why we couldn’t,” Feige wrote.

He concluded, “God forbid he would start to overshadow the hero. That was something a character like Stan Lee could easily do.”