Kumail Nanjiani says he experienced ‘some body dysmorphia’ when he got ripped for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Kumail Nanjiani, who got ripped for his role in Marvel’s “The Eternals,” opened up about his own struggles with body image in a cover story for Men’s Health.

The actor said that he “did start getting some body dysmorphia.”

He said he would “just see flaws” when he looked at himself in the mirror.

“The Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani says he experienced body dysmorphia when he got jacked for his role in the upcoming Marvel movie.

“I don’t want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues,” the 42-year-old actor said in a cover story for Men’s Health. “I don’t have that. But I did start getting some body dysmorphia.”

Nanjiani continued: “I’d look in the mirror and I’d see my abs – and when I looked again, they would fade. I would just see the flaws.”

In 2019, the actor and comedian started training intensely for his role as Kingo in “The Eternals,” which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and set for release on November 6, 2020. In December, Nanjiani posted two photos online of his incredible body transformation, stunning fans and celebrities with how ripped he got.

In his lengthy caption, the “Silicon Valley” star said, “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long.”

Nanjiani also said he was blessed to work “with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world” to get in the best shape possible for the action movie.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the actor said that the response from people made him realize that he was being too critical of his physique.

“When I saw that reaction was when I was like, ‘OK, I clearly don’t see what’s actually there,'” Nanjiani said. “It’s something that I’m trying to be aware of and be better at, because that’s not a good way to be. You want to be easy on yourself.”

caption Kumail Nanjiani and the stars of “The Eternals” at San Diego Comic Con in 2019. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in January 2020, the “Big Sick” star opened up about the sacrifices he made in order to get buff for “The Eternals.”

“You work out every day and you sort of learn to enjoy it, but the diet is the hardest thing,” Nanjiani said. “I have not had pizza or a donut in over a year. I’ve had no refined sugar in a year, I’ve had almost no carbs at all.”

The late-night host went on to surprise Nanjiani with an array of sweet treats and a box of pizza to indulge in, which led the actor to literally shake.

Nanjiani also said that he took the now-viral photos of his physical transformation shortly before Christmas because he wasn’t sure if he’d “look like this again,” especially after the holidays.

“So I was like, ‘I want to take a picture, just so I have it. But as soon as I saw the picture, I was like, ‘The world must see this,'” he said.