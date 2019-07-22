Marvel confirms that Valkyrie is the first LGBTQ superhero in its movies, and many fans aren’t thrilled

caption Tessa Thompson portrays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Marvel

Tessa Thompson appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday with Kevin Feige (President of Marvel Studios), director Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and Natalie Portman. The stars were present as Marvel unveiled several films set to be released as part of their next phase, including a fourth “Thor” film titled “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke about what to expect from her character, saying: “First of all, as [the] new king, she needs to find her queen. That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

Man fans on Twitter were thrilled that Valkyrie will be explicitly bisexual in the upcoming movie, but some people criticized Marvel for trying to “force” representation and push an “agenda” with Valkyrie’s sexuality.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, and Thompson were in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday as phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was revealed. A fourth “Thor” film, titled “Thor: Love and Thunder” was officially announced, with Taika Waititi returning to direct, Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the titular star and Natalie Portman – who plays Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and love interest of Thor – set to play a female version of Thor.

When Thompson appeared on stage at Marvel’s panel, she teased what fans can expect from her character, who made her MCU debut in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“First of all, as [the] new king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson said. “That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

Thompson’s remark was a reference to a scene in “Avengers: Endgame,” in which Thor told Valkyrie that she should be the “king” of New Asgard.

Feige also confirmed that “Love and Thunder” will include a story line about Valkyrie’s sexuality, telling io9: “How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just ‘Thor 4.'”

Thompson’s comment about Valkyrie, who is explicitly bisexual in the comics, was met with applause from attendees at SDCC. But not everyone was thrilled about the confirmation.

Some people on Twitter said that they were frustrated by Marvel’s efforts to “force” representation and push an “agenda” with Valkyrie’s sexuality.

The agenda is real — Arinze (@aribucks) July 22, 2019

Can we stop pushing/forcing lgbt into movies? Thanks — Kevin (@Albertomalerto1) July 21, 2019

Just pandering to the lgbt community. This is wack. — ???? (@Rob24662100) July 21, 2019

@MarvelStudios please no. I would like to take my kids to see Marvel without Out any hidden agenda in it. — Edison Norford (@EdisonNorford) July 21, 2019

lol MCU tryna act like they’re breaking ground with this smh — SuperDude YoGurl (@SuperDudeYoGurl) July 21, 2019

They’re really pushing this agenda ????????‍♀️ — I RIDE (@supreme_envy) July 22, 2019

Stop forcing this crap on us!! — Mr.GOODTIME (@RRuger12) July 21, 2019

Soo forced — MO???? (@MoE6102) July 21, 2019

Others said that Valkyrie’s sexuality shouldn’t define her as a character. Some Twitter users said that they don’t care about her sexual orientation, as long as “Love and Thunder” gives Valkyrie a satisfying story line.

Why should even matter so much? Instead of putting her on a pedestal for arbitrary characteristics. Put her on one for who she will be as an individual. — RisingGear (@JessyLeger) July 21, 2019

Who cares just make a good story line, I never read the comics because of sexual orientation. — Charles Mansfield (@alabamachuck) July 21, 2019

As long as relationships aren't the main focus of the story, I don't care who's bangin' who. Tell a good tale, and I'll be happy. — AlucardsBro (@AlucardsBro) July 21, 2019

As long as we get more of this Valkyrie I am on board! — farscapenow— unofficial fan site (@farscapenow) July 21, 2019

Additional fans said they’re glad that Valkyrie’s sexuality will be clear in the upcoming movie, considering that a scene from “Ragnarok” that showed a woman walking out of her bedroom was cut from the film. The moment would have made her bisexuality explicit.

Yaaaaaassssss !! I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/fL3I0UYzc4 — Jus Say Kandehhh (@CUPKAKEJUNKIE) July 22, 2019

YASS KING — ⊗ // нєєяα saw ffh 3⎊⎊⎊ (@hiira_Rana) July 21, 2019

I’m definitely not complaining. I’m jumping up and down with joy. — Peter Wong (@pwongview) July 21, 2019

GAYS WE WILL BE IN THEATERS TO SUPPORT — river bear (@inurcartheradio) July 21, 2019

Finally. Some representation — You are the living word (@Lokaadine1) July 21, 2019

It's crazy to think it's even taken this long. I'm excited !! — I miss villanelle (@lofilucy) July 22, 2019

Others are also hoping that Portman’s character or Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will become Valkyrie’s love interest. Larson and Thompson have both shipped their characters on social media.

Quick! Somebody call Captain Marvel!!! — 空谷澪月 (@yuriko0620) July 21, 2019

This female King has only one logical choice for a queen…

The female Thor ???????????? — Phoenix (@PhoenixHaha) July 21, 2019

Thompson, who identifies as queer, previously spoke about representation in film and said that she played Valkyrie as bisexual.

“You don’t want to bite the hand that feeds you, but I think a friendly bite is OK,” she told Time. “Inclusion doesn’t happen by mistake. You have to push people. Sometimes shame is a powerful tool. That wasn’t necessarily my intention, but I don’t mind it being a dare.”

Although Valkyrie is being called the MCU’s first LGBTQ superhero, she’s not the only character from the community who has appeared in Marvel movies and shows. Series like Hulu’s “Runaways,” ABC’s “Agents of Shield,” Netflix’s “Jessica Jones,” and the “Deadpool” movies have included LGBTQ characters.