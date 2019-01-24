MARVELLA Presents Tang Sam Inauguration and Charity Ball With Korean Singer Rain and Hong Kong Star Daniel Chan

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 January 2019 – Tong Sam Charity Association is a renowned association founded by Ms. Michelle Chua with the goal to support impoverished children and restore children’s self-worth, belonging as well as hope for the future. The association stepped into Hong Kong in 2018 and it proudly presented Tang Sam Inauguration and Charity Ball on January 20, 2019 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. The remarkable charitable evening included children’s fashion show trained by Hong Kong model Eunis Chan with Ana R’s professional leading on the stage. All clothes on children model are sponsored by Spain children clothing NANOS.









Tong Sam Charity Association is a non-profit organization aiming to create a better world of equality and love as well as provide limitless future for children. The mission of the association is to care and support impoverished children, women and people with disabilities by promoting social welfare and charitable development in the areas healthcare and cultural education. It hopes to provide children schooling for remote areas in Mainland China in such a widening wealth disparity social environment. Where there is a will there is a way. The charity strongly believes that there will be a life-changing experience for children in remote areas if we improve their study environment. Meanwhile, Tong Sam Charity Association is still looking forward to organize child-care center and provide kindergarten service in Macao. The charity has held different charitable activities among Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.

Tang Sam Charity Ball has been prepared by Ms. Michelle Chua for almost one year. Donated by Ms. Michelle Chua, Marvella OCEAN Necklace is worth HK$2,080,000 definitely becoming the highlight of the evening. Ms. Michelle also donated over millions of precious Marvella diamonds as well as 10 Hermès for this charitable auction. Besides these items, others are also very attractive including secret personal items donated by Rain and Sulwhasoo Ginseng Collection with autography of Song Hye-kyo. In addition, Rain particularly arranged his trip to Hong Kong and partnered with Daniel Chan as performance guests for the Charity Dinner.

In order to promote social welfare and raise more money to people in need, Ms. Michelle Chua even spent more than five million to set up company’s website and the app “Marvella” for public to have access to take part in live auction at the same time. Ms. Michelle shared, “It just is the beginning and I try not to push myself too hard. I will try my best to raise funds as much as I can.” Since she has founded Tong Sham Charity Association in 2014, she said, “I was addicted to constantly buying bags with different colors and styles. I even would pay twice or triple price for favored one. But when I got matured, I have learnt to give up too much desire and decide to donate these luxury bags for charity to help people in need.”

The meaningful evening was not only a Tang Sam Inauguration and Charity Ball, but also a one hundred day feast of twin babies of Ms. Michelle Chua and her husband James Shing. All monetary gifts from guests are generously donated to Tong Sam Charity Association for continuing work on subsidizing education for children.

