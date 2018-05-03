Marvin’s Academy & Kent Ridge Education launch kid’s tech workshop based on Stanford University research

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 May 2018 – Marvin’s Academy announced today that they would be collaborating with established education centre, Kent Ridge Education to run the first ever of such workshops in Singapore that focus on teaching students engineering and programming using Piper Kits which have been developed based on research from Stanford University. The workshops will teach kids between the ages of 9 to 13 to assemble a mini-computer and in the process, learn about key engineering concepts. The first run of the workshops is slated for the 2018 June holidays.





Besides learning to assemble a mini-computer from scratch, an engaging storyline based on the Minecraft gameplay will guide the kids through the process of building and programming electronic modules. Follow-up sessions will further build on these workshops to develop their knowledge and appreciation of coding their own physical games. Learning such skills serves as the basic foundations of advanced text-based programming.

Chief Future Officer, Martin Ng, shared, “With the increasing emphasis on exposing our kids to career opportunities early, Marvin’s Academy has launched two workshops, one geared towards giving the kids a flavor of what it takes to be an entrepreneur and the other focused on training computational thinking. These skills are essential for the next generation to survive in the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world of the future.” Chief Dreaming Officer, Kelvin Tan added, “We are excited to have the support of award winning Piper and Kent Ridge Education, allowing us to train our kids in critical thinking skills and problem solving through electronics and computing — an area which many have yet to focus on.”





About Marvin’s Academy

Marvin’s Academy is run by ex-polytechnic lecturers and a renowned entrepreneur who believe that preparing the next generation for life is not just about classroom-based education, but about providing them with skills that set them up for success in the future. The two workshops currently offered by Marvin’s Academy include the Mini CEO Workshop (which teaches kids Design Thinking skills and Entrepreneurship) and the Mini Tech Wizard Workshop (which teaches computational thinking via hands-on engineering and coding). Find out more at www.marvinsacademy.sg

About Piper

Headquartered in San Francisco, Piper is a leading STEM education startup that empowers inventors of tomorrow through technology-driven play. Led by Princeton and MIT graduates and Stanford fellow, Piper helps kids build confidence through hands-on learning about electronics, coding and more. Based on the Stanford University research, thousands of Piper Computer Kits are being used in hundreds of schools around the world to address educational standards focused on computing, science and engineering. Find out more at www.playpiper.com