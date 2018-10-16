New USA Gymnastics interim president resigns after being called out by Simone Biles for anti-Nike tweet

caption Mary Bono’s tenure as interim president of USA Gymnastics lasted less than a week. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Interim president of USA Gymnastics Mary Bono resigned on Tuesday after just five days on the job.

Bono’s resignation came after getting called out by two of the most prominent members of USA Gymnastics, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

Bono was criticized for her anti-Nike tweet as well as her association with a firm that helped to cover-up Larry Nassar’s allegations.

Bono was made the interim president of USA Gymnastics on October 12, but would quickly be enveloped in controversy after getting called out by team members Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

Bono, a former congresswoman, first drew criticism over a now-deleted, anti-Nike tweet, which depicted herself filling in the infamous “Swoosh” logo with a marker.

Biles responded with a tweet of her own, expressing shock that the new leader of the organization she represented would so brashly dismiss one of the biggest sponsors of both the Olympics and Biles herself.

*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything https://t.co/cYQizcjywn — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 13, 2018

Bono apologized for the tweet in a statement, but the criticism did not stop there.

Shortly after, Biles’ teammate Aly Raisman raised another point on Twitter, noting that an employee at Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, a firm where Bono had served as senior vice president, had worked with USA Gymnastics to concoct cover-up stories for Larry Nassar as to why he was not attending events while he was under investigation for molesting young athletes.

My teammates & I reported Nassar's abuse to USAG in 2015. We now know USOC & lawyers at Faegre Baker Daniels (Mary Bono's firm) were also told then, yet Nassar continued to abuse children for 13 months!? Why hire someone associated with the firm that helped cover up our abuse? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 15, 2018

A day later, Bono was out.

Mary Bono is OUT as @USAGym interim president and CEO. In exit stmt, she defends her tweet marking out @Nike logo on her sneakers: “With respect to Mr. Kaepernick, he nationally exercised his first amendment right to kneel. I exercised mine” pic.twitter.com/qS0uaGdXyl — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) October 16, 2018

USA Gymnastics is still without a president, but between Biles and Raisman, the organization has no shortage of leadership.