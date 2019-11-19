‘Mary Poppins’ author P.L. Travers’ home — in one of London’s ritziest neighborhoods — just hit the market for over $6 million. Here’s a look inside.

source Mondadori via Getty Images; Courtesy of Russell Simpson

The Chelsea home once inhabited by Mary Poppins creator P.L. Travers hit the market for £4.85 million (or roughly $6.27 million) last month, according to Mansion Global.

Travers moved into the 19th century home in London after releasing her fifth Mary Poppins book in 1962.

She lived there until her death in 1996.

The recently refurbished home includes ample lounging space: It has a living room, study, dining room, and garden, in addition to a full-floor master suite and three additional bedrooms, two of which have their own terraces.

P.L. Travers wrote her first children’s book in 1934. That book would later be adapted into the beloved Oscar-winning movie “Mary Poppins,” starring Julie Andrews in the title role.

It also led to the creation of a Broadway musical and a 2018 sequel film starring Emily Blunt in the leading role. Travers herself was portrayed by Emma Thompson in the 2013 movie “Saving Mr. Banks.”

In 1962, Travers purchased a 2,195-square-foot house in the Chelsea neighborhood of London. She lived there until her death in 1996.

The four-story home hit the market in October for £4.85 million, or about $6.27 million, Mansion Global reported.

It was recently refurbished, with main areas like the kitchen completely redone by the home’s most recent owners, who bought the property in 2014.

There are four bedrooms, including a master suite. Two of the bedrooms have private terraces.

In addition to two living and lounging areas, there is also a dining room, study, and …

… a private patio.

