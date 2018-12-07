Here’s what the cast of ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ looks like in real life

caption Saoirse Ronan in “Mary Queen of Scots.” source Focus Features

“Mary, Queen of Scots” tells the story of the friendship and rivalry between cousins Mary Stuart, the Queen of Scotland, and Queen Elizabeth I, who ruled over England and Ireland.

The two queens are portrayed by Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in the upcoming film. But while Ronan is recognizable as Mary, Queen of Scots, Robbie is nearly unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Here’s what the cast looks like in real life.

“Mary Queen of Scots” landed in theaters on Friday.

Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular Mary, Queen of Scots.

caption Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart. source Focus Features

Mary was the Queen of Scotland and cousin of Queen Elizabeth I, who ruled over England and Ireland. The two became rivals after Mary attempted to claim her cousin’s throne. She was beheaded at the age of 44.

Ronan, 24, is really Irish, not Scottish.

caption Saoirse Ronan attends the Gucci Cruise 2019 show in 2018. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The 24-year-old actress has been nominated for three Oscars for her roles in “Atonement,” “Brooklyn,” and “Lady Bird.”

Margot Robbie transformed into Queen Elizabeth I with red hair and painted face.

caption Margot Robbie stars as Queen Elizabeth I. source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Elizabeth ruled over England and Ireland until her death at 69. She was succeeded by her cousin Mary’s son, James VI.

Robbie is an Australian actress.

caption Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Cruise 2018/2019 Collection in 2018. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 28-year-old actress broke out in the United States after starring in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” She earned an Oscar nomination for playing Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” and played Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad.”

Jack Lowden plays Lord Darnley, Mary’s second husband.

caption Jack Lowden as Lord Darnley. source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

He was Mary’s cousin and the father of her son, James VI. Darnley was murdered eight months after his son’s birth.

Lowden is also bearded in real life.

caption Jack Lowden attends the “Dunkirk” New York Premiere in 2017. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 28-year-old Scottish actor’s credits include “War and Peace” and “Dunkirk.”

Joe Alwyn portrays Robert Dudley, one of Elizabeth’s good friends and suitors.

caption Joe Alwyn in “Mary Queen of Scots.” source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

He was a statesman who worked closely with the queen.

Alwyn is normally blonde.

caption Joe Alwyn attends the opening night premiere of “The Favourite” in 2018. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 27-year-old actor made his film debut in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” In 2018, he also starred in “Operation Finale,” “The Favourite,” and “Boy Erased.” He’s currently dating Taylor Swift.

David Tennant had a long beard to play John Knox, a Scottish minister.

caption David Tennant as John Knox. source Focus Features

Knox founded the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

Tennant has a much cleaner shave now.

caption David Tennant attends the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO series “Camping” in 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 47-year-old Scottish star is known for starring on “Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch,” and “Jessica Jones.”

Gemma Chan plays Queen Elizabeth’s friend, Elizabeth Hardwick.

caption Gemma Chan stars as Bess of Hardwick. source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

She was a noblewoman and was married four times.

Chan recently starred in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

caption Gemma Chan attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 36-year-old British actress will next appear in “Captain Marvel.”

Guy Pearce has a beard as William Cecil, an advisor to Queen Elizabeth I.

caption Guy Pearce in “Mary Queen of Scots.” source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

He served as the secretary of state twice and convinced Queen Elizabeth to go through with Mary’s execution.

Pearce shaved his beard.

caption Guy Pearce attends a special screening of the Netflix show “The Innocents” in 2018. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Pearce is known for starring on “Mildred Pierce” and in “Memento,” “The King’s Speech,” “Iron Man 3,” and “Alien: Covenant.”

Ismael Cruz Córdova had some long hair to portray David Rizzio, a friend of Mary’s.

caption Ismael Cruz Cordova stars as Rizzio. source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Rizzio was an Italian member of Mary’s court. It was rumored that the two were more than friends and Rizzio was murdered in the queen’s presence.

Córdova’s hair is much shorter in real life.

caption Ismael Cruz Cordova attends the CinemaCon 2018 Gala Opening Night Event. source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Córdova played Mando on “Sesame Street” and will next appear in “Miss Bala.”

James McArdle had quite the beard to portray James Stewart, Earl of Moray and Mary’s brother.

caption James McArdle in “Mary Queen of Scots.” source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Stewart was actually an illegitimate son of Mary’s father. He served as Mary’s advisor, but didn’t approve of Mary’s marriage to Lord Darnley and attempted to lead a raid on his sister.

McArdle doesn’t look anything like the bearded earl.

caption James McArdle attends the THREE Empire awards in 2017. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The 29-year-old Scottish actor was in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and starred in “Angels in America” on Broadway.

Maria-Victoria Dragus as Mary Fleming, one of Mary’s ladies-in-waiting.

caption Maria Dragus as Mary Fleming. source Liam Daniel/Focus Features

She was a childhood friend of Queen Mary’s.

Dragus is a German actress.

caption Maria Dragus attends the closing night world premiere gala screening of “Mary Queen Of Scots” in 2018. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

She’s set to star on “Looking for Alaska.”