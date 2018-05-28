Videos show devastating flash flood in Baltimore suburb

caption Ellicott City, Maryland, was hit with a devastating flash flood on Sunday. source Twitter/Libby Solomon

Ellicott City, Maryland, was hit with a devastating flash flood on Sunday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency, and rescue missions are underway.

The same Baltimore suburb was hit with a deadly flood two years ago.

A Baltimore suburb was placed under a state of emergency on Sunday as flash floods inundated streets with several feet of water.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued the directive around 4:40 p.m. local time as heavy rain pummeled Ellicott City’s Main Street. Videos and pictures from the scene showed waves of brown water submerging vehicles and nearly reaching to the top of a stop sign.

No injuries have been reported in the flood, and by 5:20 p.m. the local fire and rescue department said the waters were receding, according to The Baltimore Sun. Emergency officials reported that at least one Ellicott City building has collapsed.

Some residents told the Sun that the flood seemed to be more intense than the one that hit Ellicott City in July 2016, leaving two people dead and many downtown businesses destroyed.

The flooding has left some residents stranded in buildings, and multiple rescues are in progress, according to local officials.

Here’s what the flooding in Ellicott City looks like:

In case it’s not clear yet, stay away from Main Street. Please. pic.twitter.com/FO1HFpYqMo — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Serious damage to downtown business district..similar to 2016 pic.twitter.com/gjMdmsvdES — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 27, 2018

In one dramatic video, a police officer instructs drivers to turn their cars around as the flooding intensified.