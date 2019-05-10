Body-cam video shows white Maryland police officer calling black men ‘n—-s’ while questioning them outside a McDonald’s

caption Montgomery County Department of Police body-cam footage of two of the four men police questioned on Thursday outside a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, Maryland. source Montgomery County Police Department

A white female police officer in Silver Spring, Maryland, was caught on body-cam calling four black men “n—-s” while questioning them on Sunday.

Unnamed officers from Montgomery County Department of Police were investigating a recent trespassing at the McDonald’s where they saw the men.

The footage posted on YouTube shows the officer trying to prompt the men to cooperate with their questions, in the course of which she refers to them as “Y’all n—–s.”

When confronted by the men for using the word, the officer said: “Nope, that’s a quote, those were your words.”

A review by INSIDER of footage of the incident – the 12-minute body-cam video, and a 6-minute Instagram video streamed by one of the men, did not find any evidence the men used the slur.

The Montgomery County Department of Police apologized in a statement and said it is investigating its officers.

A 12-minute body-cam video posted on YouTube by the Montgomery County Department of Police shows four men being questioned outside a McDonald’s in Silver Spring at 10:36 a.m. on Sunday May 5.

Amid muffled questioning about the men’s previous convictions, a female police officer is clearly heard saying: “You wanna get out of here fast right? Y’all n—–s been trying to something.”

Here’s the Montgomery County Department of Police body-cam footage. The officer calls the men “n—-s” at the 12 minute and six second mark.

The officer’s comment was referring to the fact she believed the men were not cooperating, which was delaying the time they could be let go.

She seems to be saying that by cooperating the men can get back to whatever they were trying to do before.

After she uses the slur, one of the men challenges her over it. The officer defended herself by saying she had quoted of of them, saying: “No, those were your words.”

The man adds: “Bet you would still use that word if you didn’t have that [police] badge on.”

The incident happened outside the McDonald’s at 11146 New Hampshire Avenue, in Silver Spring, which is a suburb of Washington, D.C.

caption The scene of the incident: a McDonald’s at 11146 New Hampshire Avenue. source Google Maps

One of the four men involved streamed the encounter on the Instagram account @420_bizzy. The video does not contain the moment the officer called the men “n—-s.”

INSIDER could not find any evidence in either video that any of the four men used the phrase the officer claims to have quoted back to them.

Police say they are investigating their officers’ conduct.

Montgomery County Department of Police released a statement on Sunday: