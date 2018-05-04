MAS issues 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee for ‘dishonest conduct’

- The Straits Times
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued four-year prohibition orders against former Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee for “dishonest conduct”.
MAS said that Lim, who was a former representative of Credit Suisse AG’s Singapore branch (CS), had “deliberately concealed the identity of the true beneficial owner of three CS accounts from the bank”.
This made it more difficult for CS to monitor any suspicious transactions, said the statement.
The prohibition orders which took effect on April 30 this year, prevents him from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) and any financial advisory service under the Financial Advisers Act (FAA).
He is also barred from taking part in the management, acting as director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the SFA and any financial advisory firm under the FAA.
“Mr Lim was responsible for servicing these three accounts and was aware that the individuals listed as beneficial owners in the bank’s records were in fact nominees,” the statement said.
Assistant managing director of capital markets at MAS, Mr Lee Boon Ngiap, said: “The financial industry is the first line of defence in detecting suspicious transactions. Finance professionals who engage in dishonest conduct to frustrate the detection of such suspicious transactions must be dealt with firmly.”
“This is necessary to safeguard public trust in our financial institutions and Singapore’s reputation as a clean financial centre.”