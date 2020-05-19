Anti-mask zealots are confused. It’s not about “freedom.” It’s about being responsible and considerate to your fellow citizens.

caption Jared’s doing a considerate thing here. Don’t diss him for it! source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Evidence suggests that mask-wearing slows the spread of the coronavirus. Masks don’t protect the wearer so much as they protect people near the wearer – such as grocery store workers. So, wearing masks is a considerate and decent thing to do.

But, as in 1918, some people view the requirement that they wear masks as a gross and illegal violation of their personal rights and freedoms.

And now, these folks are contorting laws to dodge these requirements and keep endangering others.

As Insider’s Bill Bostock reports, a document circulating online advises anti-maskers to claim that they have disabilities that make it hazardous for them to wear masks. Store workers who are asking them to wear masks will have to back down, the document explains, and the law will prevent store workers from asking about these disabilities.

Come on, folks.

It’s one thing to be disgruntled about mask-wearing because masks are hot, annoying, and ugly, and, in areas with few coronavirus infections, not particularly necessary. I get it. I don’t like wearing masks, either. Who would?

But this isn’t that. This is abusing laws to assert “rights” that don’t exist.

It’s also about misunderstanding why store-owners and others are asking everyone to wear masks.

They’re not doing it to restrict your freedom. They’re doing it to protect themselves and other shoppers. And all those other folks wearing masks are doing it to protect you.

So, a question for anti-mask crusaders…

Most of you are good people, right? You would help an old person carry bags upstairs or cross a street. You would be considerate to those who are considerate to you. Yes.

So why not be considerate here, too? Stop viewing mask-wearing as a tool of oppressive government. Start viewing it as a kind and responsible personal choice, as the right thing to do.