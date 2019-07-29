At least 8 people were killed and almost 50 were injured in 8 mass shootings across the US this weekend

caption An image from a video on social media showing people running away as a shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. source @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

In addition to the shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, seven other mass shootings happened in the US over the weekend.

At least eight people were killed and nearly 50 were injured.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, was one of eight mass shootings that took place across the US over the weekend.

At least eight people were killed, and 46 were injured, in mass shootings that spanned the country from Washington, DC, to Kennewick, Washington, according to the Gun Violence Archive’s tally. The organization defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people are shot not including the gunman.

The numbers follow a trend seen every summer in America – as temperatures heat up, killings become more likely.

An analysis from The New York Times last year found that more than twice as many people were shot in northern cities such as Chicago when it’s hot as when it’s cold.

The Giffords organization, which studies gun violence, says murder spikes in the summer months, especially in impoverished communities in urban areas.

Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who founded the organization after she was shot, released a statement Monday saying, “We know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well.”

“We’re 210 days into 2019 and there have already been 246 mass shootings,” she said in the statement, adding: “This reality is horrifying. It’s heartbreaking. And the fact that our nation’s leaders continue to fail to protect us should fuel outrage in every American. This must stop – we must stop this.”

Continue to read more about each of these shootings.

Three people and the suspect were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on Sunday, and 15 others were injured.

Three attendees were shot dead, including a 6-year-old boy, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Santino William Legan, was killed in a shootout with the police.

Authorities told the Associated Press that the shooter cut through a fence and randomly fired on a crowd eating and listening to music at the festival.

A manhunt continued Monday for a second suspect.

Fifteen other people were injured in the shooting. The victims were taken to multiple hospitals, and their conditions range from fair to critical.

Four people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Washington, DC.

caption A shooting happened in the area of 637 T Street in Washington on Sunday. source Google Streetview

The shooting happened at 4 a.m., near The Howard Theatre in the Westminster neighborhood of Washington, according to the local outlet WJLA.

The four victims, identified as Fuada Gemada, Charles Vendor, Yonatan Mariam, and Ezana Abraham, were all shot by someone wielding a handgun outside a bar.

The gunman fled the scene and remains at large. He was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 man wearing an orange shirt with gray pants.

Four people were injured in a shooting in front of a gas station in Chicago on Sunday night.

caption A shooting took place outside this Shell gas station in Chicago over the weekend. source Google Streetview

The shooting happened outside a Shell gas station in the Lawndale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

The shooting came a week after another shooting took place at the same location.

In the latest shooting, an 18-year-old woman, two 23-year-old men, and a 27-year-old man were injured. The 27-year-old man is said to be in critical condition, while the other three are stable.

The Chicago police are investigating.

In all, eight people were killed and 40 people were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend, the Sun Times reported. A 3-year-old boy was among the dead.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody after four people were injured in two shootings in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

caption Suspected shooter Anderson Gregg is seen being led to jail. source WTAE

Police told Pittsburgh’s Action 4 News that a man pulled up outside a home in Uniontown around 4 a.m. and shot two people sitting on their porch.

That man is believed to have then continued on to a birthday party taking place at a home two blocks away where he proceeded to shoot two more people, Action 4 News reported.

Officials said one man was in critical condition and the three other victims were stable.

Anderson Gregg, 37, was pulled over three blocks away from the shootings when police found a rifle in the front seat of his vehicle. Two witnesses later identified him as the gunman. He has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

A man was killed and five others were injured while a group was preparing to film a rap video in Philadelphia Sunday night.

caption The scene of the Philadelphia shooting. source WPVI

A group of about 10 men were setting up the shoot for a rap video in southwest Philadelphia around 8 p.m. when an unidentified gunman got out of a black car and opened fire, WPVI reported.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the head and pronounced dead shortly after.

The five other victims included three 22-year-old men, a 23-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man. Two of them are in stable condition and three are in critical, according to NBC Philadelphia.

No description of the suspect has been released yet. Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after an airman was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Wichita, Kansas, early Saturday morning.

caption Markeithen McClaine was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured three others in Wichita, Kansas over the weekend. source Sedgwick County Jail

Chancelor Williams, a 20-year-old airman from Spartanburg, South Carolina, was shot to death in an altercation that broke out around 2 a.m. outside an apartment complex, KAKE reported.

Witnesses said the fight broke out during a party at one of the apartments.

A 19-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man were all taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

Markeithen McClaine, 25, was arrested after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

One person was killed and 11 other were injured in a shooting at a Brooklyn, New York, block party Saturday night.

caption NYPD investigators collect evidence at the scene of a shooting in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Saturday. source Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters

Police sources told the New York Post that the shooting that broke out at the “Old Timers Day” party in Brownsville may have been a drunken fight between gang members.

Jason Pagan, 38, was killed. Eleven others, ranging in age from 21 to 55 years old, were injured in the crossfire.

NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said they believe no less than two shooters were involved in the attack, according to CNN. No arrests have been made yet.

A 29-year-old father was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a park in Kennewick, Washington, Friday night.

caption The scene of Friday’s shooting in Kennewick, Washington. source KEPR

Local police said the shooting, which took place at Eastgate Park, appears to have been gang-related, according to the Tri-City Herald.

The victim who was killed has been identified as Armando Rodriguez-Willis, 29. The three others who were injured have not been identified. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to his Facebook profile, Rodriguez-Willis was the father of an infant daughter.

In 2011, Rodriguez-Willis was sentenced to more than six years in prison for acting as the getaway driver in a fatal robbery, according to a prior article from the Tri-City Herald.