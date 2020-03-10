Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

caption Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for the state on Tuesday.

He said in a press conference that the declaration would give his government more flexibility to “respond to this evolving outbreak.”

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the state had 51 new “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus, bringing Massachusetts’ total number of confirmed or presumed cases to 92.

Massachusetts declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in an effort to manage a “significant uptick” of coronavirus cases.

“Today, I’m declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. “This declaration will give our administration more flexibility to respond to this evolving outbreak.”

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, announced on Tuesday 51 new “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 92.

The move comes as the US faces upward of 750 reported cases of the coronavirus and 28 deaths. Other states facing a rise in coronavirus cases have declared a state of emergency, such as Colorado on Tuesday and New York on Saturday.

Over 116,000 people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, with more than 4,000 dead. The majority of cases and deaths have been in China.

