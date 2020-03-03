LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s Massachusetts Democratic primary

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

Massachusetts is holding their primary today, with polls closing at 8 PM Eastern time.

Massachusetts is hosting one of the 16 Democratic party presidential primaries and caucuses taking place on Super Tuesday. Polls in Massachusetts close at 8 PM Eastern time, and we will have live vote counts and results happening in real time.

Massachusetts primary results:

What’s at stake in the primary?

The state has been allocated 91 delegates who will go to Milwaukee in July to select the nominee, or 2.3% of the total number of delegates. 32 of those delegates will be allocated proportionally based on the state-wide vote, while the remaining 59 are won at the congressional district level.

As in all the Democratic primaries and caucuses this year, delegates at both the state and congressional district level are distributed in proportion to each candidate’s vote share among those with at least 15% support in either the state or district.

The biggest prizes at the congressional district level are the state’s 5th and 7th districts, which will allocate eight delegates each. The districts are both in the Boston area, as is the 8th congressional district, which has seven delegates.

Massachusetts is the home state of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the remaining major candidates in the race. A win at home would bolster her flagging campaign, while losses here and in other Super Tuesday states could spell the end.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polling data, Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a narrow lead of 24.7% over Warren’s 20.7%. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race on Sunday, is in third place with 13.3%, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 11.7%, former Vice President Joe Biden at 10.7% Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden, polled at 6.0%.

Based on those polling averages, all of the candidates aside from Sanders and Warren fall below the 15% threshold, which could put a serious limit on the number of delegates they could win in the state.

It’s worth noting that most of the polling for Massachusetts, as well as the other Super Tuesday states, came before Biden’s commanding win in South Carolina on Saturday and Buttigieg’s departure from the race on Sunday.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, Sanders has a roughly 2 in 3 chance of winning the state, quite a bit higher than Warren’s 3 in 10 chance.