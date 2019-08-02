It took a group of 10 firefighters 2 hours to rescue a raccoon trapped in a sewer grate

caption How did he get there? That’s a grate question. source NewtonFireDept/Twitter

A raccoon in Massachusetts became trapped in a sewer grate.

According to the Newton Fire Department’s Twitter account, it took a whole team to set it free.

With an assist from Waltham Animal Control, they freed the animal, who “had been stuck for a while,” according to The Washington Post.

Officials told NBC News that the rescue mission took two hours, total.

Ultimately, the animal had to be sedated to be set free, according to The Washington Post.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

It’s not something you see every day. Authorities in Newton, Massachusetts, were called to aid in the rescue of a raccoon trapped in a sewer rate. But make no mistake, this was no easy feat.

As the Newton Fire Department recounted on Twitter, the animal “had been stuck for a while” by the time rescue crews arrived.

We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!! #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019

The rescue call came from a civilian biker around 10 a.m. on Thursday and Newton Fire Department Captain Eric Fricke told The Washington Post it was expected to be a quick mission.

“We sent our rescue company,” Fricke said. “They have the tools and expertise for freeing people from things.”

They devised a plan which Fricke said works “99% of the time”: Use lots of soap and water and help the animal to wriggle to freedom.

But this was the 1% of cases where the plan failed. Ultimately, it took two hours and 10 firefighters to rescue the critter, NBC News.

Fricke explained to The Post that after the soap mishap, they had taken the grate off the road, and the animal remained stuck. At that point, an ambulance happened to drive by.

caption The raccoon had to be sedated. source NewtonFireDept/Twitter

The crew offered assistance by wrapping the raccoon in medical bandage in an attempt to compress it and squeeze it through the tiny opening – The Washington Post compared it to a way you might use floss to get a ring off a finger.

This didn’t work either. Backup in the form of Waltham Animal Control ultimately arrived and saved the day, according to the newspaper.

Read more: A team of firefighters heroically rescued a distressed fat rat that was trapped in a sewer grate

“The raccoon ended up needing to be sedated so that it could relax enough,” he said. “It was fighting the whole process.”

By eliminating that factor, the experts were able to save the animal. The whole thing was really “quite the operation,” the fire department remarked on Twitter.

“Everybody’s just happy that there was a positive outcome and they were able to get him out,” Fricke said. “Hopefully, he will recover and be off and live his life.”

The raccoon is now being evaluated by Waltham Animal Control, according to The Washington Post.