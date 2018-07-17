Massey University partners with PSB Academy to train up data-savvy professionals in Singapore

Memorandum of Understanding marks the only current collaboration between a New Zealand university and private education institution in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 July 2018 – PSB Academy, one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions, and Massey University from New Zealand, have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities to collaborate. As part of their memorandum of understanding signed yesterday evening, Massey University and PSB Academy intend to develop and deliver stackable postgraduate programmes in the field of analytics in Singapore from 2019 (pending regulatory approval).









New Zealand’s Massey University Vice Chancellor Jan Thomas (centre left) and PSB Academy Chairman Viva Sinniah sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and deliver stackable postgraduate programmes in the field of analytics in Singapore.

In attendance at the event to mark the partnership between the two institutions were New Zealand Government representatives from the High Commission, and institutional partners from both countries.

Massey University currently ranks in the top 3% of universities worldwide (QS World University rankings), and presently has a network of education partners from over 47 countries. “We view international linkages as a vital part of the University’s identity, reputation and strategy for the future. Singapore holds major strategic significance for Massey University, and to build our on-the-ground presence here we are proud to celebrate a new partnership with a quality private provider in Singapore such as PSB Academy. Like PSB Academy, we’re looking to growing borderless transnational education and develop internationally-relevant programmes in preparing students for life and work within a global community, thus enriching the experience for all staff and students through mobility and exchange,” says Jan Thomas, Vice Chancellor, Massey University.

“The advancement of this field is showing no signs of slackening, and we’re confident these courses will provide opportunities for business leaders in Singapore and the region to adopt real data-driven strategies as an intrinsic part of their business development goals, and build better businesses not just based on ad-hoc analysis, but by harnessing effectively the technologies they are adopting with their growing teams of data analysts or scientists,” Professor Leo Paas, Programme Leader – Business Analytics at Massey University.

“At PSB Academy, we see ourselves as an important platform for transnational education, and thus are excited to work with Massey University, who share the same views about the value of quality higher and continuing education for our expanding region. The power of analytics has never been more important in a Smart Nation fuelled by this drive to understand businesses and people better–for better infrastructure, and more sustainable ways of working and living. We hope that our students with Massey University will also be able to reap the benefits of our strong network of corporate partners in business and analytics, and become leaders that are truly assimilated with the advances in data analytics through collaboration and technology sharing,” says Derrick Chang, CEO, PSB Academy.