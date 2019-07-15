At least 1 dead after powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits off the coast of Indonesia

caption A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the coast on Laiwui, in eastern Indonesia on Sunday. source Google Maps

At least one person has been killed after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Halmahera on Sunday morning, the largest island in Indonesia’s Maluku Islands.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred about 102 kilometers (63 miles) northeast of Laiwui in Indonesia’s east.

The shallow quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to USGS. No tsunami warning has been issued, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Twitter that one woman died, but did not provide additional details.

According to the Jakarta Post, the quake was felt for several seconds and prompted residents in Halmahera to panic.

Indonesia is situated in the Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. Earthquakes often rock the island nation, and it has some of the most active volcanoes in the area.

Earlier on Sunday, a magnitude 6.6. earthquake struck off the coast of Western Australia, one of the strongest ever recorded in the state. No casualties or major damages have been reported.