11 of the most massive real-estate price cuts we’ve seen in the past year, from the 70% discount on Michael Jackson’s ranch to a $350 million price drop on an LA hilltop

caption The downstairs of a Florida mansion, which received a $115 million price cut in January. source Courtesy of Concierge Auctions

In the past year, several notable million-dollar properties have received massive price cuts.

As luxury mansions and penthouses sit on the market for months – sometimes years – owners have opted to chop prices.

These discounts on expensive properties, such as Michael Jackson’s ranch, can be as high as 70% reductions over time.

Recent price cuts to multi-million-dollar properties include Michael Jackson’s Neverland and an empty Beverly Hills plot, but they are not alone.

In the past year, Business Insider has reported almost a dozen massive price reductions on mega-mansions and penthouses. The latter sometimes results in the sale of separate apartment units, which are more marketable than the full complex.

One such home is Shaquille O’Neal‘s Florida mansion, which has an indoor basketball court and has seen a $6 million price chop since it was listed in 2018. Business Insider’s Lina Batarags previously reported that the hidden dangers of customization in luxury homes is that over-customization makes some properties hard to sell.

While some homes listed below still remain on the market, others successfully sold after their price chops, such as a $159 million mansion in Hillsboro Beach. The mansion sold in January after three years on the market and a whopping $100 million reduction.

Keep reading for a look at some of the most expensive real-estate cuts over the past year, from lived-in celebrity homes to brand-new apartments.

1. Michael Jackson’s infamous Neverland Ranch is back on the market for $31 million.

Originally listed for $100 million in 2015, the property was reduced to $65 million in 2017. Its most recent cut reflects a 70% drop from its initial asking price.

caption The iconic train station in the estate, now rebranded as “Sycamore Valley Ranch.” source Jim Bartsch

2. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, a 4-level mega-mansion once listed for $250 million …

source Berlyn Photography

… got a $100 million price cut in January and is now on the market for $150 million. The property includes an in-house bowling alley, along with a movie theater, luxury car gallery, and five bars.

source Berlyn Photography

3. Nearby in Beverly Hills, an empty hilltop plot nicknamed “The Mountain” was initially listed for a whopping $1 billion …

source Matthew Momberger / Juwan Li

… but received a $350 million price chop in February, lowering its asking price to $650 million. Despite this massive cut, the property is still the most expensive listing in LA.

caption The view is targeted towards billionaires interested in building their own mansion. source Matthew Momberger / Juwan Li

4. Even further south on the California coastline, business mogul Warren Buffett’s Laguna Beach vacation home finally sold for around $7.5 million after two years on the market …

caption Warren Buffett is currently the world’s third-richest man. source Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

… but not before receiving a $3.5 million price cut from his original $11 million asking price, representing a hefty 30% discount.

caption The California home’s living room. source Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

5. In New York, a SoHo penthouse initially listed for $65 million received a $5.5 million price cut …

caption The building, located on Broome Street, was also the former home of late actor Heath Ledger. source Getty Images

… reducing its asking price to $59.5 million. However, like the LA hilltop, this property will still break records if it sells for this asking price. If purchased for $59.5 million, it will be the most expensive apartment ever sold in downtown NYC.

caption The penthouse’s spacious kitchen. source Evan Joseph

6. Farther uptown, a Central Park penthouse in New York City’s tallest residential building received a $21 million price total price cut before selling in February. The penthouse’s initial asking price was $82 million.

caption The penthouse is located on the 95th floor of the 432 Park Avenue building. source DBOX for CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

After sitting on the market for two years, the penthouse was split into two luxury apartments. The separate units sold for $30.7 million and $30.2 million.

caption A bedroom in the penthouse. source DBOX for CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

7. Nearby, a luxury townhouse dubbed “Versailles in Manhattan” has been on and off the market for over a decade.

caption The 15-room home is located in the Upper East Side. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Now listed for $19.75 million, the home’s highest asking price was for $35 million in 2007. This represents a $15.25 million price drop over the course of 12 years.

caption Despite its beautiful architecture, the space is has been deemed “unsellable.” source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

8. Meanwhile, a mansion modeled after the Palace of Versailles in Florida received a much heftier $115 million price cut …

caption The 30,000-square-foot is now called “Playa Vista Isle,” formerly known “Le Palais Royal.” source Courtesy of Concierge Auctions

… bringing its asking price down from $159 million to $42.5 million at an auction in January. The 11-bedroom and 22-bathroom mansion is located on “Millionaire’s Mile” in Hillsboro Beach.

caption The interior includes $3 million worth of 22-karat gold leafing. source Courtesy of Concierge Auctions

9. In Windermere, Florida, famed NBA player Shaquille O’Neal is selling his $22 million mansion.

caption O’Neal has lived in the Windermere home for over 26 years. source The Agency

The mansion has gotten a $7 million price chop: When the mansion first appeared on the market in 2018, it asked for $28 million.

caption The home includes a personal basketball court. source The Agency

10. In Michigan, the world’s largest cabin sits on 5,000 acres of wooded property and includes its own private marina.

caption The cabin is located on Lake Superior. source Granot Loma

The owner of the “Granot Loma” discounted the property by 50% discount, reducing its $40 million price to $20 million last July.

caption The cabin’s dining room features rustic decorations like the rest of the house. source Northern Michigan Land Brokers

11. Finally, news broke overseas that billionaire Ken Griffin purchased a luxury London house for £95 million, or $123 million.

caption Ken Griffin is a hedge fund manager with an estimated net worth of $9.81 billion. source Google Maps

While the sale was still one of the most expensive home purchases recently, the mansion once had an asking price of £125 million, or $165 million.

caption The home is located in Carlton Gardens in Westminster, not far from Buckingham Palace. source Google Maps

